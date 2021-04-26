One of the greatest players to ever wear a Northwest Missouri State basketball uniform will play his final year of college basketball elsewhere.
Ryan Hawkins has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer after five years in Maryville, Missouri.
The news was first reported by Hoop Scoop Media and confirmed by a Northwest Missouri State official.
Without the NCAA granting athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Hawkins wouldn't have had to make a decision between returning to Northwest and moving on.
Hawkins holds the program record with 131 games played and is among the all-time leaders in steals, rebounds, field goals, points, 3-pointers and double-doubles. He's one of four active players in all of NCAA basketball with 2,000 points and 900 rebounds.
“He’s just a joy to coach,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said of Hawkins during the postseason. “You’re excited to see him everyday. … Ryan’s also a fantastic player as well.”
Hawkins averaged 22.6 points and 8.8 rebounds as a senior, helping the Bearcats to their second-straight national championship. Hawkins was a redshirt when Northwest won the '17 title and was one of the top players in Division II for their wins in '19 and '21. COVID-19 forced a cancelation of the 2020 Division II tournament.
Hawkins was dominant in his final postseason, averaging 25.9 points in eight games between the MIAA Tournament, Central Regional and Elite Eight with three 30-point games. He was the Elite Eight Most Outstanding Player, capped by a 31-point, 18-rebound game in the national championship victory over West Texas A&M.
Hawkins told reporters during the postseason of his plans to return to Northwest, though the first-team All-MIAA forward who stands at 6-foot-7 and shoots 46% from 3-point range should garner recruitment from major Power 5 schools at the Division I level. Cam Martin, another All-MIAA forward from Missouri Southern, recently signed to play for Kansas.
The Bearcats are slated to return their other four starters in Trevor Hudgins, Diego Bernard, Luke Waters and Wes Dreamer, as well as Central Region MVP Byron Alexander.
