Northwest Missouri State football’s Joe Barnes has turned his passion into a reality.
Since he was in grade school, the Bearcat safety had a knack for writing.
“In middle school, I’d try to write stuff, try to write a book and it wouldn’t last past 10 pages,” Barnes said. “But as I grew and had more experiences and obviously learned more about writing and literature itself, I became a better writer.”
Barnes put pen to paper his senior year at Liberty High School, and after what he said took 33 months with some breaks in between, he’s published his first fiction novel called “Lost Ones.”
“It’s about a 21-year-old in college and he’s trying to find his place in the world and he just moved from Los Angeles to North Carolina leaving behind the life, everything he’s ever known,” Barnes said.
The 309-page coming-of-age story doesn’t particularly revolve around any person or experience, Barnes said, but the underlying message is one that’s developed over time.
“He ends up meeting this girl that’s kind of the same way as him and their thought process and they come to realize that they both have troubled pasts,” Barnes said. “The rest of the book is just about them going back in time and dealing with that and growing together and eventually finding themselves and overcoming their past transgressions.”
“I think Joseph did such a uniquely spectacular job of character development all the way through,” Barnes’ family friend and editor of the book, Jessica Lutz, said. “I was thoroughly impressed.”
The story touches on deeper themes as well, including the topic of mental health.
“I feel like that’s a thing that people struggle with. I really just wanted to write something that would help people out, especially at this age and especially what we’re going through right now,” Barnes said.
Lutz added, “I think it’s great that in contemporary literature this is something we can start addressing because then that’s how you go on destigmatizing it and normalizing it.”
The balance between competing on the gridiron and devotion time to his passion motivates the redshirt sophomore.
“I focus on football and what needs to be focused on and then whenever I have free time between that and school, I write when I can,” Barnes said. “I fueled myself that way, trying to find free time to write.”
“It speaks to the football program at Northwest. I think a lot of schools if you’re in football, they kind of demand that that be your everything and Northwest they demand that that be a huge thing, but they also push them to be good students and to go the extra mile,” Lutz said.
Barnes is a junior this fall academically studying English Education major at Northwest, and he plans on teaching and becoming a football coach in the future.
But first, Barnes has a mind full of storylines and a goal to publish even more novels.
“I’d like to gain a following over the next few months and have people read this book so then I can start working really hard on one of the ideas I came up with so I can gravitate towards one,” Barnes said.
“Lost Ones” is available in paperback on Amazon for $9.99.