An idle week was still enough for Northwest Missouri State to climb in the AFCA Division II Top 25 football poll.
Northwest moved up one spot to No. 3 in the nation after last week's game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Lincoln. The Bearcats will be in action Saturday at Central Missouri.
Nebraska-Kearney debuts in the rankings for the first time since 2011 after defeating then-No. 23 Pitt State in Pittsburg, Kansas. It will be a meeting of unbeatens Saturday in Kearney when the Lopers host Washburn, who is receiving votes. Emporia State (2-0) is also receiving votes ahead of Saturday's trip to Missouri Western.
Northwest dropped four spots in the AVCA Top 25 volleyball poll after a 3-1 weekend. The Bearcats open MIAA play this week, including a trip Saturday to Missouri Western.
