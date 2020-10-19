Nearly one month after the MIAA rivals announced a fall scheduling alliance to compete in non-conference football competition, Northwest Missouri State has joined the wave.
Northwest announced it will play scrimmages against Washburn and Central Missouri next month as a way of evaluation and competition with no championship season taking place until the fall of 2021.
Northwest will travel to Washburn in Topeka, Kansas, at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 and host Central Missouri at 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at Bearcat Stadium, with the Ichabods and Mules meeting in Warrensburg, Missouri, on Nov. 14.
The games won’t count toward any records with starters only playing the first half.
Northwest head coach Rich Wright told Northwest radio’s Matt Tritten on the Bearcat Rewind podcast that the project came to life after discussions with fellow head coaches.
“There were a lot of people in our league that were pretty frustrated by the direction that three of our schools chose to go and obviously had it in the works. … One of the biggest components of all this was we want to try and complete an evaluation process,” Wright said. “Right now, is it about winning football games or about finding our future generation of players? We felt like we could get the best of both worlds by playing more of an NFL preseason-style game.”
The scrimmages will give teams a chance to evaluate starters and reserves alike in front of limited fans, with Northwest currently only planning for family members to attend. Northwest said it will continue to evaluate the feasibility of more attendance, and all fans will be required to wear masks and socially distance.
Per NCAA rules, all three teams will undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
The announcement comes following Missouri Western, Pittsburg State and Nebraska-Kearney confirming shortened fall slates that include up to five games against each other, as well as FCS and Division II competition. Missouri Western will play its two MIAA competitors, as well as FCS Central Arkansas and Division II West Texas A&M.
As for this fall, Wright said Northwest was unsuccessful in trying to land competition outside of its MIAA rivals, partly because of its tradition and the timing.
“What we tried to look for this fall was a couple of these games then turn our attention to the FCS level. I have literally reached out to every school in the country trying to solicit a game from schools down in north Texas to North Dakota State,” Wright said. “We wanted to play two of these then have something at the end that was gonna be like a bowl game for our kids and wanted to play against the best. … I called every FCS school I could think of and continually got told no. I guess that’s a good thing as far as where our program’s at.”
The MIAA approved schools to seek out up to four games, scrimmages or practices for the spring with no official MIAA season to take place. With a championship season planned to return next fall, Wright was adamant his team wouldn’t compete in anything other than the scrimmage format laid out for next month.