Northwest Missouri State held Missouri Southern to minus-10 yards and 75 total yards, using a 28-point second quarter to roll the Lions 49-7 on Saturday in Joplin, Missouri.
The No. 6-ranked Bearcats (8-1) will win the outright MIAA Championship with a win next week against Emporia State.
Mike Hohensee and Al McKeller each tallied 1-yard rushing scores by the early part of the second quarter before Drew Dostal's 37-yard interception return for a score.
McKeller added a second rushing touchdown prior to Kaden Davis' touchdown reception for a 35-0 halftime lead.
Andrew Blum ran a fumble recovery back 23 yards for a 42-7 lead early in the fourth before McKeller's final rushing score of the day from 22 yards.
Hohensee completed 18 of 22 passes for 264 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions with 54 yards on the ground. McKeller addd 140 yards on the group on 25 carries.
Davis finished with 102 yards on seven catches. Imoni Donadelle added 94 yards.
Zach Howard recorded two of the five sacks by Northwest.
The Bearcats will host Emporia State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
