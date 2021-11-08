Northwest Missouri State football remains No. 4 in the NCAA Division II Super Region III rankings released Monday.
The top six spots in Super Region remained unchanged from the previous week. Nebraska-Kearney moved up to No. 7 from No. 8 and Washburn moved up a slot to No. 9, giving the MIAA three teams in the regional ranking. The top seven teams in the final Super Region rankings will take part in the 2021 NCAA Division II Playoffs beginning Nov. 20. The 28-team playoff team will be announced following the conclusion of the regular season this weekend.
In the AFCA Division II Top 25, the Bearcats moved up two spots to No. 4 with a 49-7 win at Missouri Southern. The Bearcats conclude the season at home Saturday against Emporia State.
Nebraska-Kearney moved up to No. 22 with Washburn jumping to No. 24. Pittsburg State also received votes.
