The Northwest Missouri State football team appears in the first set of Super Region Three rankings released just three weeks before the NCAA Division II Football Championship begins.
Northwest (6-1) is ranked fifth in the first release of rankings. The top seven teams for each of the four super regions will advance to the national tournament, with the No. 1 seeds earning first-round byes.
Ferris State (7-0), the top-ranked team in the nation, holds down the top spot ahead of Harding (7-1), Grand Valley State (5-1) and Lindenwood (6-1). Henderson State (7-1) and Nebraska-Kearney (7-1) round out the top seven above Ouachita Baptist, Washburn and Southeastern Oklahoma.
Northwest and Nebraska-Kearney meet in a battle of the No. 8 and No. 17 teams in the nation Saturday in Maryville, Missouri.
