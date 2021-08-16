Northwest Missouri State will open the season as a top-five team in the nation in just more than two weeks.
The Bearcats were ranked No. 4 in the Preseason American Football Coaches’ Association Top 25 Pol released Monday.
West Florida, the 2019 national champion, opens the season ranked first. The Bearcats were one of three teams to receive a first-place vote, along with No. 2 Minnesota State.
The MIAA was also represented by 2019 MIAA Co-Champion Central Missouri, which came in at No. 13.
Fort Hays State was the first team outside the top 25 with 90 total points in the receiving votes category. Pittsburg State and Nebraska-Kearney also received votes, while 2019 Live United Bowl champion Missouri Western received one vote.
No. 3 Ferris State and No. 5 Slippery Rock round out the top five.
