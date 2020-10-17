MARYVILLE, Mo. — Since late September, Northwest Missouri State football has hit the practice field, but the team is doing so with a particular goal in mind.
“To get better as a football team,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. “These guys are committed. They’re working out every day in the weight room, they’re doing everything right.”
Per its latest release, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association said there will not be a formal football schedule or champion for the upcoming spring.
MIAA football programs will be permitted to set up no more than four joint practices, scrimmages or games with outside competition or other MIAA members this spring as each member institution deems appropriate for its program.
And with no formal plans to compete as of yet, the Bearcats are taking opportunities in practice to go the extra mile.
“We’re not technically preparing for a single team right now. We’re just focusing on us and getting better and really just getting back to having fun and playing football,” Northwest junior quarterback Braden Wright said. “Instead of having to grind for 15 weeks in a row focusing on new opponents, we can really just focus on ourselves and figure out who we’re going to be for this next upcoming season.”
The Bearcats also are adjusting to a new dynamic, as the they graduated 17 players last year, including nine offensive and eight defensive players.
“In one sense, we did lose some great seniors but in the other, I kind of get a bonus with the guys that are going to come back in 2021 that would’ve graduated,” Rich Wright said. “I look at this time as an opportunity, not really to see what my ones are doing but really kind of evolve our young guys.”
Northwest junior defensive tackle Zach Howard said losing leaders like Spencer Phillips, Mike Ehlke and Zach Pierce is hard, but the defense has remained resilient.
“The good thing is that all the guys are willing to step up. I think those guys that did leave, they left us in a great spot. They taught us a lot of the things that they knew. They’re not just leaving their legacy of playing on the field but they left behind something greater with their knowledge for the younger guys, so we’re in a pretty good spot because of them,” Howard said.
On the other side of the ball, Todd Sturdy has stepped into his role as Northwest’s new offensive coordinator.
The Bearcats are taking the time they have now to learn schemes and plays with a new leader and plenty of young talent.
“We didn’t get spring ball. We didn’t get our normal summer. We didn’t get fall camp so everything is different than what it would be had we had that so it’s just a process, taking it one step every day and learning as much as we can, taking it all in because Coach Sturdy is a brainiac. He knows everything. He’s a football genius,” Braden Wright said.
Wright added, “Coach Sturdy is a great football coach, he’s been a good friend of mine for a number of years and I knew when I made the hire it was going to be exciting and they’re doing some great stuff.”
In the long, unique offseason, the Bearcats decided to use the time to not only make gains in the weight room but also to get closer as a group.
Howard said the squad has planned a number of Bible studies and game nights.
“It’s just some fun which has ultimately brought some of us closer together,” Howard said. “We can’t control a lot of the things that are thrown at us so it’s a blessing to come out here with all the guys and play some football and get to see the guys.”
With the MIAA releasing the 2021 fall football schedule, that’s the only concrete plans the Bearcats have for competition at this point.
But the uncertain times aren’t hindering the progress the Bearcats are seeing day in and day out, all while maintaining hope for the future.
“This is definitely when it starts to become a grind. Bodies are starting to tear up a little bit, starting to kind of feel like a season which is a little normal to our lives, so that’s always good,” Howard said. “It’s just been fun to start talking football again and to play football again.”
“It takes a toll but, you know, it’s fun,” Braden Wright said. “Finding ways to compete against your own teammates every day, it’s just the way to get through it and have fun with it all.”
“It’s just great to get back to normal,” Wright said. “To be able to see the guys, be able to interact with the kids, just do what we should’ve been doing all fall all along.”