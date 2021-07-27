Ahead of the 2021 season, Northwest Missouri State football has unfinished business.
After advancing to the NCAA Division II quarterfinals in 2019, the Bearcats fell to Ferris State, finishing with an overall 12-2 record.
At the 2021 MIAA Football Media Day Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, Northwest linebacker Jackson Barnes said the team expected more.
“That's not enough because we come here to win a national championship and we didn't accomplish that, and that's not how we want to end. We don't want to end losing in the playoffs. We want to play for at all, and that's just the standard we have,” Barnes said. “It means a lot to us to come back and be able to compete for that.”
The Bearcats return to the gridiron this fall after the 2020 season was cancelled by COVID-19, led by what head coach Right Wright calls their group of 'super seniors,' which includes Barnes.
“We had 14 guys that literally put their lives on hold to have another opportunity to play college football, and so they weren't going to let this virus beat us and they weren't going to end their career that way,” Rich Wright said. “It’s just fun to watch — the resiliency of a bunch of young men.”
Ranked first in both the MIAA media and coaches polls, Northwest said it doesn’t hold much weight after a canceled season last year.
“The reason why we got picked first is historically we've been at the upper echelon of the MIAA and and I understand that, but there's been so much change in the last 365 days, guys graduated, they brought in other guys, people transferred out. Until we get to see what everybody has, it's truly a crapshoot,” Rich Wright said.
The Bearcats finally get the opportunity to put their offense to the test under offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy.
Northwest quarterback Braden Wright said Sturdy’s experience and knowledge of the game brings a lot to the table.
“He’s constantly giving us things to improve our games, to improve our offense and overall improve our team. So it’s just awesome to have him around. You just continue to grow closer and learn more from him since he got here a year and a half ago now, so it’s awesome,” Braden Wright said.
Rich Wright added that he’s seen a transformation in Braden Wright as he enters his third year as starting quarterback.
“In the last 365 days, I've seen a guy that's taken total command of the new offense, understands what he's doing, what he's doing, how he's doing it and it makes him even more difficult to defend,” Rich Wright said. “I have a supreme amount of confidence in him being able to go out week one and play at a very high level.”
With plenty of moving parts ahead of the new season, the Bearcats are hopeful to repeat their past success and build upon it this fall.
“To sacrifice what these kids sacrificed for the last 365 days, I'd be shocked if they're not ready,” Rich Wright said.
Northwest begins the 2021 season on the road at Fort Hays State on Thursday, Sept. 2, with a kickoff set for 7 p.m.
“It’s exciting to finally get to strap it up against somebody else when things actually matter because it’s been a long time coming," Braden Wright said. "The nerves are going to be running for that first time back out there. I’m honestly excited for that feeling. I’m ready to go.”
