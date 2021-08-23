Northwest Missouri State football will hold its annual Meet the Bearcats Green and White Scrimmage this Thursday at Bearcat Stadium.
Fans will have an opportunity to meet the seniors and get autographs beginning at 4:30 p.m. The autograph session will last until approximately 5:15 p.m. Posters for the 2021 season will be provided.
The Green and White scrimmage in will begin at 6 p.m.
Northwest opens its season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at Fort Hays State.
