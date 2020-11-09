Andy Peterson knew Friday afternoon one way or another that Northwest’s football scrimmage the next day wouldn’t be happening.
Washburn had canceled the exhibition set for the following day on Thursday due to 15 positive cases of COVID-19 within the team, forcing a cancelation of both of its scrimmages over the next two weeks with Northwest and Central Missouri.
On Friday, Northwest received its own COVID-19 tests back and it became clear that football wouldn’t be in the near future. On Monday, Northwest finalized that by canceling its Nov. 21 meeting with Central Missouri in Maryville, bringing an end to the fall slate before its beginning.
"Coach (Rich) Wright and I talked a lot early on about this whole deal and knowing that this was a possibility that we could get to this point and have to cancel due to testing. It's very unfortunate and it is disappointing,” The guys wanted to compete just to compete. There's nothing on the line, no trophies, rings, watches, stats, all that other stuff. The guys just wanted to compete."
Northwest cited positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines after its weekly NCAA-mandated testing, which requires players and staff undergo tests 72 hours prior to competition.
No make-up date will be set, leaving all three MIAA schools without fall action after announcing plans last month.
"It's hard to describe the disappointment of not being able to compete this fall," head coach Rich Wright said in a statement. "We really wanted a chance for our group of seniors to get the opportunity to run out of the tunnel to Bearcat Stadium. Our guys put in the time and effort on the practice field with the intention that it would culminate with some competition. Having to tell them it won't happen is tough. We will put our focus on recruiting and begin preparations for our spring drills."
It’s possible Northwest looks for exhibition contests in the spring, though Wright said in an interview last month the Bearcats would likely not play any starters due to injury risk with a championship season expected to return next fall.
The cancelation comes just more than one week before the basketball season begins for Northwest and days before cross country competes in the D-II National Invite.
Nodaway County announced more than 100 positive cases between Wednesday and Friday last week. Northwest Missouri State currently has 97 positive cases, including 29 on campus.