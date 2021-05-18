In a battle of nationally ranked teams, No. 2-ranked Barry University topped No. 21-ranked Northwest men's tennis in the NCAA Division II national quarterfinals, 4-1, Tuesday in Surprise, Arizona.
The No. 2-seeded Buccaneers scored four singles wins to beat the No. 7-seeded Bearcats.
The Bearcats had a hot start behind wins at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles, marking the fourth time this season where Barry lost the doubles point in a dual.
Under 37-year head coach Mark Rosewell, Northwest entered the match having a dual record of 12-0 when capturing the doubles point.
The Bearcats' No. 1 doubles pairing of Andrea Zamurri and Franco Oliva beat Barry's duo of Ignasi Forcano and Martin Gutierrez, 6-2.
The No. 3 doubles team of Agustin Velasco and Fabien Calloud secured the team point with a 7-5 victory over Barry's Alonso Garcia and Alejandro Gallego.
Barry evened the dual at 1-1 with a victory at No. 3 singles from Alejandro Gallego over Northwest's Franco Oliva, 6-1, 6-2.
The Buccaneers took a 2-1 lead with a 7-5, 6-0 victory at No. 6 singles as Tim Buttner edged Bearcat senior Agustin Velasco.
At No. 1 singles in a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 3 ranked players in the ITA singles rankings, Barry's Alessandro Giuliato took down Zamurri, 6-2, 6-1.
Both the MIAA Freshman of the Year and MIAA Player of the Year, Zamurri finished his season with a singles record of 18-2.
The Buccaneers earned the dual win with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph at No. 4 singles from Ignasi Forcano over Martin Sanchez.
The Bearcats complete their season with a dual mark of 16-5.
