The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the 2021 NABC Coaches' Division II All-District teams and coaches Monday, recognizing the best men's collegiate basketball student-athletes and coaches in the division.
Northwest Missouri State's Trevor Hudgins and Ryan Hawkins each earned NABC Central District First-Team honors, while Diego Bernard tallied second-team status. Bearcat head coach Ben McCollum registered his fourth career NABC Central District Coach of the Year award. He previously won the award in 2017, 2019 and 2020.
Hudgins secured first-team all-district status for the third consecutive season. Hudgins averaged 20.1 points per game and shot 54.5% from the field, including 52.5% from three-point range. Hudgins has already earned first-team all-MIAA as well as being named the MIAA Player of the Year for the second straight season. Hudgins posted 12 20-point scoring games, including a trio of 30-plus point contests. Hudgins leads the nation with 85 three-pointers made.
Hawkins earned first-team all-district honors for the second straight season. Hawkins led the Bearcats in both scoring (22.0 ppg) and rebounding (8.5 rpg). Hawkins was early named a first-team all-MIAA performer. Hawkins has 16 20-point scoring games and five 30-point scoring contests this season. He has eight double-doubles. Hawkins registered the first triple-double in MIAA Tournament history as he scored 30 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 11 assists against Central Oklahoma.
Bernard tallied his initial all-district award with a nod on the second team. Bernard had 15 double-figure scoring games, including a pair of 20-point contests. Bernard was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and secured second-team all-MIAA status. Bernard averaged 11.8 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 54.3% from the field.
McCollum guided Northwest to the program's eighth consecutive MIAA regular season title. Northwest set the MIAA single-season record for league victories with a mark of 21-1 in the league ledger. McCollum helped lead the Bearcats to their fifth trip to the Elite Eight with the highest victory total in the nation among NCAA Division II teams (25-2 overall).
Northwest will begin its quest to secure the program's third national championship Wednesday, March 24, with a matchup against West Liberty at 6 p.m. in the Elight Eight in Evansville, Indiana.
