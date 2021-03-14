ABERDEEN, S.D. — Northwest Missouri State needed just 10 minutes to make a point in Sunday's Central Region semis, using a 24-0 run midway through the first half that included four Ryan Hawkins 3-pointers to a 20-point lead that didn't go away in a 85-44 win.
The victory pits No. 2-seeded Northwest and No. 1 Northern State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wachs Arena for the Central Regional Championship in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II Mens' Basketball Championship.
"I was incredibly proud of our execution of our scouting report," Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. "I think we played at our pace, our tempo, did a great job of being ready for the moment."
The Bearcats (24-2) led by 20-plus points for the final 29:23 of the game. The lead reached as much as 53 in the second half.
Hawkins led all scorers with 27 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including a 7-of-11 mark from 3-point range.
"With his size, he can make shots over the top of your defense. We contested some, and he just got up there," Washburn coach Brett Ballard said. "Tonight, he was on."
Wes Dreamer added 17 points on 12 shots with six rebounds. Trevor Hudgins finished with 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
"We just executed perfectly. We gave a lot of effort, and the results showed," Hudgins said.
The meeting came just eight days following Washburn's buzzer-beater to win the MIAA Tournament Championship in Maryville, Missouri. Both teams won on the road in overtime in the regular season meetings, and the cumulative score of the three games was 238-238.
"It's a new game. It's a new tournament. It's win or go home," McCollum said. "I'm just proud of our execution."
Northwest shot 55% from the field and finished with 19 assists while turning the ball over just two times.
Defensively, the Bearcats allowed Washburn to make just 14 shots on 32% shooting, forcing 17 turnovers. Washburn shot just 22% in the opening half.
"Give Northwest all the credit. They played at an elite level," Washburn coach Brett Ballard said. "We picked a bad time to play our worst of the year, and they had a big part to do with that."
Northwest will face Northern State for the first time since the opener of the 2018-19 season. The Bearcats won 72-70 in overtime, sparking their run to an unbeaten national championship year.
