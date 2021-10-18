Northwest Missouri State remains in the top 10 of the AFCA Division II Coaches Poll after its first loss of the season.
The Bearcats (5-1) dropped to No. 10 following Saturday's 17-16 loss to Washburn, falling eight spots in the polls. Northwest had a chance to rise to No. 1 with a loss by 2020 champion West Florida. They fell to No. 6, and Ferris State rose to No. 1 with 23 first-place votes following a win against Grand Valley State, which dropped one spot from No. 7 to No. 8. Valdosta State also received seven first-place votes and is ranked No. 2.
Colorado Mines,West Georgia and California (Pa.) round out the top five.
Nebraska-Kearney (5-2) remains No. 21 with a trip to Northwest awaiting next week. Northwest travels to Northeastern State this week.
Washburn and Pittsburg State, which travels to Missouri Western this week, are also receiving votes.
