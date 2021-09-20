Despite wins by the top four teams in the country, voting members for the AFCA Division II Top 25 saw enough from Northwest Missouri State to help them continue their climb.
The Bearcats moved up one spot to No. 2 in the Top 25 coaches poll released Monday.
West Florida, the defending champion from 2019, remains in first with all 30 first-place votes. Ferris State dropped one spot to No. 3 after an overtime win against Saginaw Valley State.
Valdosta State remains fourth with Colorado Mines jumping into fifth.
Nebraska-Kearney climbed seven spots to No. 16 after a win against previously unbeaten Washburn on Saturday. The Ichabods are still receiving votes ahead of Saturday's home game with Missouri Western.
Northwest hosts Central Oklahoma on Saturday.
