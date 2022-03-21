The Northwest Missouri State men have been here before.
For the third-straight season, the Bearcats (31-5) are back in the Elite Eight, marking their sixth overall appearance.
Northwest has won each of its last three national quarterfinal games, holding a 3-2 all-time record.
But on Tuesday at the Ford Center, the No. 5-seeded Bearcats go up against an unfamiliar foe and one of the nation’s best rebounding teams, Bentley University (25-4).
The Falcons rank No. 2 nationally in total rebounds, defensive rebounds and rebound margin while Northwest allows the nation’s fewest rebounds.
The Falcons have out-rebounded their opponents by an average of 10.8 a game, while the Bearcats are a +3.5 on the boards.
On a seven-game winning streak, Bentley captured the East Regional with an 82-75 win over St. Thomas Aquinas. The victory marked the ninth time this season the team collected a win after trailing at the break.
“I feel like we spent more time this season coming from behind at halftime than any other year I’ve coached. I think that’s a positive thing,” Bentley head coach Jay Lawson said. “It’s a good, resilient skill to have so we’ve practiced it a lot this year.”
The Bearcats, whose five losses are more than they had the last three seasons combined, feature the backcourt of Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard, a duo who are 14-0 all-time in the NCAA tournament.
As the program searches for its fourth national title since 2017, Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said the Bearcats made it a priority to continue working on their own improvements in order to remain focused on the task at hand.
“What I’ve found is the teams that do what they do and just try to get better and better and better at what they do generally have the most success. It’s not really rocket science, but it’s difficult,” McCollum said.
Recently earning both D2CCA First- Team All-America and NABC first-team all-district honors, Hudgins averages 23.1 points and 4.3 assists per game while Bernard owns a 12.1 scoring average and has 67 steals.
Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer also poses as another significant scoring threat for the Bearcats, averaging 13.2 points per game.
Bentley, which owns four 15-point per game scorers, has been led by graduate guard Jordan Mello-Klein during the postseason.
Named the Most Outstanding Player of both the conference championship and the East Regional, Mello-Klein has averaged 18.3 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the two tournaments.
Bentley graduate guard Colton Lawrence (15.9 points per game) and sophomore guard Zach Lapu (15.3 points per game) lead the Falcons in scoring this season.
Tuesday will be a defensive test for both squads.
As a team, the Bearcats average 76.9 points while shooting 50.4% overall, 39.9% from three and 80.5% at the line. Defensively, Northwest gives up 62.3 points a game and forces 12.9 turnovers.
The Falcons possess a quicker pace, averaging nearly 15 more shots a game, 66.2 as compared to 51.6.
In order to get the job done and advance, McCollum is looking inward for success.
“The extra time has helped us get better on ourselves and give coaches a break from scouting,” McCollum said.
Awaiting the winner of Bentley versus Northwest will be the winner between top-seeded and unbeaten Nova Southeastern and eighth-seeded Black Hills State.
In the other half of the bracket, Hillsdale (Mich.) is facing Indiana (Pa.) and Chico State (Calif.) goes up against Augusta (Ga.).
Northwest takes on Bentley at noon on Tuesday in the Elite Eight quarterfinals at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.