NW Missouri Flagler Basketball

Northwest Missouri’s Ryan Hawkins cheers on the bench players in the last minutes of their game against Flagler College during the NCAA Division II semifinals on Thursday in Evansville, Indiana.

 Associated Press

Northwest Missouri State meets West Texas A&M for the Division II National Championship. Watch coming up at 11 a.m. on CBS 30 KCJO.

