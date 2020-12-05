MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team soared to an 84-54 win over Lincoln Saturday afternoon behind a 34-point performance from senior forward Ryan Hawkins.
Hawkins shot over 60% from the field with six three-pointers for the game. He added nine rebounds and two assists.
Northwest jumped out to a lead early in the first half, but Lincoln kept it close. Blue Tiger junior Sai Witt gave the Bearcats fits down low in the first half, going for 11 of his 15 points.
The Bearcats were able to stifle Witt by producing at the other end of the floor. Hawkins dropped 19 first-half points, and junior Trevor Hudgins added 11. Hudgins finished with 19 on the day.
The Bearcats led, 39-25, at the half, and they extended that gap further in the second, outscoring the Blue Tigers, 45-29.
“I think we did a pretty good job down the stretch of asserting what we do and imposing our will on them,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins credits the play of his guards, Hudgins and junior Diego Bernard, for helping him find open shots on the floor.
“The way they come off ball screens, they draw three every time, so someone’s going to be open,” Hawkins said. “Today I just happened to be open.”
Bearcats head coach Ben McCollum said Hawkins’ game provided a tough matchup for Lincoln.
“You put a guard on him, it’s too easy for him down low. You put a big on him, he can float around,” McCollum said. “He happened to get open a lot, and he just knocked down shots.”
The top-ranked Bearcats are back in action next Saturday, as they travel to St. Joseph to face Missouri Western.
NW Missouri St. (W) 85 - Lincoln 55
The Northwest women cruised to a 30-point victory over Lincoln Saturday afternoon, 85-55.
Senior Kylie Coleman helped the Bearcats get off to a hot start, sinking three three-pointers in the first quarter. She hit four of five threes on the game and tallied 14 total points.
Redshirt freshman Emma Atwood led the Bearcats in scoring with 16 points.
“My teammates were finding me, so that helps. I think every single one was off an assist,” Coleman said. “I knew I needed to bounce back after Thursday’s game because I didn’t play very well, so that was good to get rolling.”
Northwest is coming off a loss to No. 21 Central Missouri Thursday, which saw the Bearcats battle back from a 17-point deficit through three quarters to lose by nine.
Head coach Austin Meyer said the Bearcats wanted to come out of the gate better against Lincoln.
“We wanted to be really into the game. We wanted to compete,” Meyer said. “Tonight, I thought we were more locked in.”
The Northwest women are back in action Thursday for an exhibition matchup with Drake.