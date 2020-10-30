After its postseason run as defending NCAA Division II national champions was cut short back in March, Northwest Missouri State basketball has made its return to the hardwood for official practices.
“I think our guys are excited to get back at it, get back to the process of getting better,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said.
The Bearcats went 31-1 last season, and were set to host the NCAA DII Central Regional as the nation’s top team before the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19.
McCollum added, “I think our guys are pretty hungry. Just they felt like they didn't get an opportunity to prove it in the postseason last season.”
When the the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced its 22-game schedule format for basketball earlier this month, the Bearcats were relieved.
“I mean, we've been waiting all summer for it and there was a lot of uncertainty for a while,” Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins said. “But we kept preparing every day and preseason, hoping we'd get this day and then we get the news in October that hey, we get to start the 15th, and it's been the best time of my life ever since.”
McCollum said he’s already preaching to his squad how challenging this upcoming season will be amid the pandemic.
“I actually think this year's season's going to be as difficult as any that we've had,” McCollum said. “It's going to be tough because there's a lot of distractions, a lot of sickness, guys will be sitting out of games, games will be moved, so who's the team that can mentally deal with that and stay present, stay process focused?”
Northwest returns its leading scorer and MIAA Defensive Player of the Year in Hawkins, who averaged 22.7 points per game and led the team in rebounds (7.4), steals (68) and blocked shots (25).
Trevor Hudgins, the reigning MIAA Player of the Year, returns for his junior season alongside McCollum who was named the MIAA Coach of the Year last season for the sixth time.
Leading the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 53.3% last season, Hudgins averaged 19.6 points and 6.0 assists per game.
“Just knowing what we got coming back with Hawkins with Diego (Bernard), Luke Waters, Wes Dreamer, just the new guys,” Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins said, “knowing that they could play you know, they can get after it. I just feel like we're going to get better coming along and we're just going to be ready for what the season brings.”
With a record of 131-6 over the past four seasons, Northwest holds the most wins for an NCAA Division II program over a four-year stretch in the history of college basketball.
Plus, after seven-straight regular season titles and five-straight tournament crowns in the MIAA, the Bearcats know no struggle in their determination for success.
“I'm expecting to be good, like every year. I'm expecting to work hard every day to get better,” Hudgins said. “I feel like it's a process, just getting to that level that we're always at each and every year.”
Hawkins added, “We have a very level team. Everyone's the same person, every day in practice, and we just have the same personality come in every day. It's so much fun to, you know, (have) best friends on the team and heck, if we get to play together every day. It's nothing better.”
The Bearcats open up the 2020-2021 season Nov. 19 against Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.