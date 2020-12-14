As a result of ongoing COVID-19 protocols, Northwest Missouri State announced Monday that all four games between the men's and women's basketball teams will not be contested this week.
The Bearcats were scheduled to make a trip to Joplin to face Missouri Southern on Thursday before going to Pittsburg State to face the Gorillas in Pittsburg, Kansas, on Saturday.
Northwest will make up the Pitt State doubleheader at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The Bearcats will travel to Joplin at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 for a doubleheader with Missouri Southern as a make-up date against the Lions.
The postponements bring the total by the Northwest men to three after positive cases resulted in pushing back last Saturday's trip to Missouri Western until Jan. 19. Northwest and Emporia State are the lone men's teams to play three games with every other school playing at least four thus far. Northwest had its season opener at Northeastern State postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the RiverHawks program, a game that will be made up Dec. 31 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
If the game is played, the Northwest men (3-0) will have gone 25 days between games after last playing Dec. 5 against Lincoln.
This marks the first postponement for the Northwest women (3-2), who have taken the court seven times counting two additional exhibition contests. The Bearcats last traveled to Missouri Western on Saturday, coming away with a 51-50 win.
The MIAA announced last week that teams must complete 11 games to be eligible for the MIAA Tournament, which is also the standard for the NCAA Tournament this year.
The Northwest women don't have any other games scheduled ahead of the Jan. 2 trip to face the Gorillas.