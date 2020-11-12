Back during Tuesday's MIAA Basketball Media Day, commissioner Mike Racy announced the conference would limit capacity to 25% at each of the school's arenas across the midwest.
He also noted schools might opt for even further reductions, which is the route Northwest Missouri State is taking to begin the season.
Northwest announced that attendance will be limited to only immediate family members of players for its two home basketball games in December. The Bearcats host Central Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 3, and Lincoln on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Missouri.
Face coverings will be required in Bearcat Arena in compliance with the city of Maryville's mask ordinance, which was recently extended through the end of January. Social distancing and assigned seating will be implemented, as well.
Northwest's Director of Athletics Andy Peterson said the decision is based on the need to help protect the health and the safety of all individuals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are disappointed that we have had to make this decision," Peterson said in a statement. "With everything that is going on in Nodaway County, the state of Missouri and our region – and with only two games at home before the holiday break – we feel the responsible thing to do for our student-athletes, their families, our staff and our fans is to limit the attendance. We also know these first two games will be great for us to solidify protocols and plans because we are optimistic we can get more folks in the arena after the break. We need to be comfortable with executing that plan."
Northwest is scheduled for nine other home doubleheaders after the New Year, and prospective attendance limits will be determined at a later date.
The last time Northwest hosted a sporting event on campus was a softball doubleheader March 8. Northwest was set to host a football scrimmage on Nov. 21, which was canceled Monday due to COVID-19 cases within the team.