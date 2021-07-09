Northwest Missouri State University announced a slew of changes to the athletic training staff this summer.
Matt Cannella has taken over as the new head athletic trainer for the Bearcats. Cannella takes the reins from long-time athletic trainer Kelly Quinlin.
Quinlin had been a part of the Bearcat athletic training team since 2003 and had served as the head athletic trainer since 2008.
"We talk a ton about culture around here, and I don't know of anyone who cares for that culture more than Kelly," Northwest Director of Athletics Andy Peterson said. "We will miss her passion and energy so much. There are a lot of Bearcats whose experience here was positively impacted by Kelly and her leadership, my own included."
Cannella originally joined the Bearcat athletic training staff in the summer of 2019 and has worked primarily with the football and baseball programs.
"There is a long-standing tradition of athletic training excellence that has been set by my predecessors and our alumni," Cannella said. "While I am excited for this opportunity, it will be hard to see Kelly leave. Kelly has certainly become a mentor and a friend during my time here at Northwest."
Northwest added Jake Coffman to replace Nick Peters, who had served as a full-time athletic trainer since 2012. Coffman comes to Northwest following time as an intern athletic trainer at the University of Florida.
Northwest also promoted Kelly Griffith from a graduate assistant position to a full-time athletic trainer. Griffith will work with the volleyball, softball and golf teams.
In addition, Northwest has appointed Riley Nelson as a graduate assistant athletic trainer. Nelson will work primarily with the Bearcat football and cheer squads.
