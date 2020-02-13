The No. 1-ranked Northwest men’s basketball team extended its win streak to 15 with a 96-75 win versus No. 14-ranked Missouri Southern Thursday night on the road in Joplin, Missouri.
It marked the third straight 20-point plus margin win for the Bearcats.
Sophomore Trevor Hudgins had his third, thirty-plus point game of the season, leading all scorers with 33 points on 10-of-19 shooting.
Redshirt freshman Luke Waters went 8-for-8 shooting from the field including three 3-pointers, scoring a career-high 19 points.
Junior Ryan Hawkins notched his seventh double-double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds, marking his 19th career double-double.
Sophomore Diego Bernard tallied 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.
The Bearcats shot 61.7% from the field and went 13-of-26 from behind the arc, shooting 50%.
Northwest held the Lions to shooting 55.6% from the field. Missouri Southern turned the ball over 11 times.
The Lions’ Cam Martin scored 29 points to go along with seven rebounds, plus three turnovers.
Northwest moved to 23-1 overall on the season and 13-1 in MIAA play, while Missouri Southern dropped to 18-5 overall and 11-3 in league action.
The Bearcats face Pittsburg State next on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Missouri Southern women 67, Northwest 61
The Northwest women’s basketball team fell short to Missouri Southern on the road Thursday, 67-61.
The Bearcats struggled from the field, shooting 38.5% on the night.
Northwest did manage to shoot 41.4% from behind the arc, but allowed 28 points in the paint and only scored 16 in their own paint.
The Lions also outrebounded the Bearcats 35-31.
Junior Mallory McConkey led the Bearcats in scoring with a season-high 19 points.
She also had six rebounds and three assists on the night.
Junior Kylie Coleman and junior Jaelyn Haggard were the only other Bearcats to score in double figures.
Haggard shot 3-for-5 from behind the arc.
Coleman along with freshman Paityn Rau had six rebounds, while senior Kendey Eaton notched three assists.
Destiny Cozart led the Lions with 21 points, followed by Madi Stokes with 13 and Kaiulani Jones with 11.
Stokes added 10 rebounds to garner a double-double.
Northwest returns to action on the road on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. versus Pittsburg State.