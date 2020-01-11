No. 2 Northwest men’s basketball battled down the stretch to overcome Washburn 73-68 Saturday at Lee Arena.
Competing in five games over the course of 10 days, head coach Ben McCollum believes the win personifies the tenacity of the squad this season.
“That’s a lot of games in a short amount of time,” McCollum told Bearcat Radio following the win. “To lose six games in three-and-a-half years ... I want people to understand these kids and how tough it is for them.”
Junior Ryan Hawkins led the way for the Bearcats with 32 points, shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 3-for-7 from behind the 3-point line.
Hawkins also finished with five steals and four rebounds.
With senior sharpshooter Ryan Welty out for the second straight game because of a head injury, redshirt freshman Luke Waters stepped in to help the Bearcat cause.
Waters was the second leading scorer on the team with 14 points, finishing 5-for-8 from the field. Waters also notched four rebounds and one assist.
“All of a sudden it’s like, ‘Well now we need you to make the shot,’ and that makes it really tough on the kids, but they’re growing up and you’ll see their progress throughout the season,” McCollum said to Bearcat Radio.
Sophomore Trevor Hudgins accounted for a team-high five assists. Hudgins scored 13 points, going 3-for-5 from the field and 2-for-2 from behind the arc, pushing his career total to 999 points. Bernard finished with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Washburn scored a total of 14 points off of turnovers, a weakness that McCollum said the team needs to conquer.
“We turned it over so much in that second half, but in the first half (we were) phenomenal offensively. Second half not so much,” McCollum told Bearcat Radio. “We just got to find our way on offense.”
After leading 41-35 at the half, Washburn managed to take a 62-58 lead with 5:58 to play.
Hawkins made to free throws to give Northwest the lead for good with 2:33 to play.
The Bearcats shot 52% from the field and 37% from 3-point range, while the Ichabods’ offense was nothing short of productive the whole game.
The Bearcats allowed Washburn to shoot 57% from the field and 56% from behind the arc.
“They’re good. They came out on a mission with a purpose and were very well prepared and did a really good job,” McCollum told Bearcat Radio.
Northwest holds a 15-1 overall record, and a 5-1 mark in conference action.
The Bearcats have a week off before they hit the court again at Bearcat Arena against Missouri Western at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Washburn women 59, Northwest 43
After a hot start to the season, the Northwest women’s basketball team fell to the Washburn 59-43 Saturday at Lee Arena.
The Bearcats struggled to find the basket the whole contest, shooting only 26% from the field. The Bearcats were outrebounded 34-19.
Trailing 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Ichabods began the second quarter on a 6-0 run.
Northwest maintained their presence in the game by hitting 7 of 8 free throws and forcing eight Washburn turnovers in the first half.
Junior Mallory McConkey was the only Bearcat to score in double figures with 16 points, shooting 6-for-11 from the field.
McConkey also finished with two assists, one rebound and one block.
Freshman Jayna Green led the team in rebounds with six. The team was without leading scorer Kendey Eaton.
The Ichabods shot 47% from the field, going 24-for-51. Washburn finished with 30 total points in the paint.
Hunter Bentley led the Ichabods with 16 points, and Hayley Thompson and Shelbe Piggie added 11 each. Bentley finished with nine rebounds and two steals.
The Bearcats are now 8-7 overall and 3-3 in conference play.
Northwest returns to Bearcat Arena to take on Missouri Western next at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.