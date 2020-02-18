MARYVILLE, Mo. — The No. 1-ranked Bearcats need just one more league victory to win the program’s 20th MIAA regular season title and earn their seventh straight MIAA crown.
Currently tied for the second-most MIAA regular season crowns with Missouri State at 19, Northwest is just two titles shy of totaling Central Missouri’s top spot at 21.
Head coach Ben McCollum recognized the current consecutive feat as a meaningful accomplishment.
“Six in a row is awesome. Six in a row is unbelievable. It’s never been done in the MIAA,” McCollum said.
Sitting at 24-1 on the season and 14-1 in league play, the No. 1-ranked Bearcats ride a 16-game win streak tied for the second-longest active streak among NCAA Division II teams.
With senior Ryan Welty's injury and the addition of redshirt freshman Luke Waters to the starting squad mid-season, McCollum said the team dynamic has undergone quite the transformation.
“I didn’t expect to adjust our offense the way we’ve adjusted it, but I could say that every year. It’s ever-changing. Last year we probably figured it out a little bit earlier, this team it took a long time,” McCollum said.
Over its last seven games, Northwest is shooting 58.1% from the field and 52.2% from 3-point range. The Bearcats are averaging 90.4 points per game in that span, while giving up only 62.3.
McCollum added the stretch is unlike anything he’s seen before compared to past seasons.
“I've had teams play just as well in spurts, better in spurts, but statistically offensively, it’s fairly unheard of,” McCollum said.
Helping the Bearcats rise to the top again is Trevor Hudgins, who earned his fourth MIAA men's basketball athlete of the week award Monday.
The sophomore averages 25.1 points per game and is shooting 59.2% (58-of-98), including 57.6% (34-of-59) from behind the arc.
Hudgins also has dished out 44 assists against eight turnovers in this seven-game stretch.
McCollum said it’s under-appreciated how much the team builds each player up, including Hudgins, whenever necessary.
“Our team allows him to be good meaning they’ll find him, they’ll give him the ball in the spots and they don’t care if he has whatever amount of points that he has or if he has any, we just want to win and that’s our sole focus,” McCollum said.
Northwest enters its next two contests at Bearcat Arena owning a 30-game home win streak, the third-longest streak in the nation among all NCAA divisions.
The Bearcats return to action with a pair of home contests against No. 17 Missouri Southern on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Pittsburg State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
“We’ll be ready for different actions, different stuff, different defenses, different whatever and we’ll see who comes out on top,” McCollum said.