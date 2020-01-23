MARYVILLE, Mo. — The No. 2 Bearcats improved the second-longest active home winning streak in NCAA Division II to 27 straight games, narrowly defeating Nebraska-Kearney 65-60 at Bearcat Arena on Thursday night.
The Bearcats jumped out to quite the hot start, garnering their largest lead of 19 points with a score of 33-14 and 3:28 to play in the opening half.
However, the Lopers managed to snap the Bearcats’ confidence by going on a 13-1 run to trail 34-27 at the break.
“They have a really good team. I think they might be close to the best team, if not the best team that we’ve played. At least tonight they were. I mean they were phenomenal,” head coach Ben McCollum said.
The Bearcats shot 50% from the field, making 25 out of 50 shots, and shot 45% from 3-point range.
Junior forward Ryan Hawkins scored a game-high 24 points and had 12 rebounds on the night, marking his fourth double-double. Hawkins also nabbed a game-high four steals.
Redshirt freshman guard Luke Waters was right behind scoring 13 points, 11 of which came in the first half.
Senior forward Ryan Welty finished with 11 points, and sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins notched six assists and six points.
The Bearcats held Nebraska-Kearney to shooting 27.8% from behind the arc and 46.2% from the field.
“We knew they were going to somehow find a way to get back in the game which we were trying to make sure they didn’t. They scored off mainly our mistakes,” Welty said.
The Lopers made it a two-point game with 15:40 left to play on two free throws from R.J. Pair. UNK’s Kyle Juhl swished a three-pointer with 32 seconds left on the clock to put the Lopers within three.
Attempting to tie the game on another 3-point attempt, Juhl missed the shot and Hawkins grabbed the rebound while being fouled and sent to the charity stripe.
“They just kept playing harder and we never really imposed what we wanted to do on them,” Hawkins said. “It’s nice to know we can grind out a game like tonight.”
Hawkins sank two free throws to close out the 65-60 victory.
The Bearcats won their ninth straight contest to improve to 17-1 overall and 7-1 in MIAA play while the Lopers fell to 12-6 overall and 6-3 in league play.
Northwest returns to Bearcat Arena on Saturday to host Fort Hays State (7-10, 1-8) at 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Kearney women 75, Northwest 51
The Northwest women’s basketball team fell to the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers 75-51 in Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats struggled offensively without leading scorer Kendey Eaton for the third straight game.
Northwest shot only 40.7% from the field and 16.7% from behind the 3-point line.
The Lopers on the other hand shot over 50% from the field and from behind the arc. Northwest was also outrebounded by Nebraska-Kearney 40-24.
Freshman Paityn Rau returned to the court and scored 14 points, and Mallory McConkey put up the same number.
The Bearcats limited themselves to 11 turnovers, which is less than their season average of nearly 13.
The Lopers were led by Brooke Carlson with 22 points.