MARYVILLE, Mo. — No. 2 Northwest buried 14 of 23 shots from behind the arc en route to its conference home opener victory against Northeastern State, winning 76-65 on Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
Sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins finished 6-for-8 on 3-pointers, scoring a total of 20 points along with seven assists.
“I was just playing basketball. I got open a few times, my teammates got open. We were just moving the ball. Our defense was really good, so our offense started going for us,” Hudgins said.
Northwest’s largest lead in the game came in the first half with 16 points.
Hudgins scored 15 points in the opening half alone, which helped to give the Bearcats a commanding 38-25 lead over Northeastern into halftime.
The Bearcat defense held the RiverHawks to 18.2% shooting from behind the arc.
“We stuck shots,” McCollum said. “I thought we guarded the bounce pretty well.”
Northwest shot 44.4% from the field and never trailed throughout the whole matchup.
In the second half, the RiverHawks came close on a 9-2 run, trailing the Bearcats 46-42 with 13:15 left to play in the game.
Northwest responded with a fluid run of their own to push the lead back to double figures on the next three possessions.
Diego Bernard, Luke Waters, and Ryan Welty sank consecutive 3-pointers to solidify their lead over Northeastern State in the second half.
“That was really a momentum shift for us. When we heard the crowd and then our coach getting lit, we kind of got a little juice in us,” Hudgins said.
Bernard finished with 14 points, and helped pave the way for the Bearcats to pull away with the win in the second half.
“I was really pleased with our energy coming out. I thought that Diego had a big part in that. He was really good defensively and when he flies around, and he’s in it like he was in it, it affects our whole team defensively,” head coach Ben McCollum said.
Northwest improves to 12-1 overall and 2-1 in the MIAA, while Northeastern State is 9-4 overall and 2-2 in league action. The win is the 24th straight at home for Northwest, the second longest active streak in the nation.
“It’s part of the league play. It’s tough, these games are tough to win in league. We need to make sure as a team that we get better, and we grow, and we will,” McCollum said.
Northwest returns to Bearcat Arena on Monday to take on Rogers State at 7:30 p.m
Northwest women 62, Northeastern 40
The Northwest women’s basketball team routed the RiverHawks, 62-40, for their first MIAA home opener win since 2012.
This is the fifth time this year that the Bearcats have held their opponent under 50 points.
Back from an ankle injury, Mallory McConkey led all scorers with 17 points, going 5 of 12 from the field with two assists and two steals.
The Bearcats held the RiverHawks to shooting only 32.7 percent from the field.
Northwest went 41 percent from the field and from the three-point line.
The Bearcats entered halftime leading 29-20, and pulled out their biggest lead of 22 points in the fourth quarter with 1:11 left to play.
Kendey Eaton was also in double figures, scoring a total of 11 points. Erika Schlosser led the team with eight assists, and Mia Stillman led the Bearcats with nine rebounds.
Shae Sanchez was the only RiverHawk in double figures with 12 points, and the RiverHawks only had two assists entire game.
The Bearcats will be back in action on at 5:30 p.m. Monday versus Rogers State.