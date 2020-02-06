MARYVILLE, Missouri - The No. 1-ranked Bearcats avenged their lone loss on the season at the hands who gave it to them with an 81-47 victory over Central Missouri on Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
The Mules beat the Bearcats back in December in Warrensburg, 72-60.
“We were kind of motivated after we lost to them at their house,” sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins said. “We just came in this game well-prepared and very focused.”
Northwest extended its home-court win streak to 29 victories in a row. The Bearcats now ride a 13 game win streak.
“We’re getting better, just got to keep improving. I thought defense made some jumps. We need to keep that going in the right direction. Offense is continuing to grow,” head coach Ben McCollum said.
Junior forward Ryan Hawkins collected his fifth double-double of the season with a game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds.
Hawkins shot 11-of-15 from the field and 5-of-8 from distance.
Sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins notched his 13th 20-point scoring contest on the season with 20 points and six assists.
The Bearcats jumped out on top first by making seven of their first 10 three-pointers, pushing their lead to 31-14 over the Mules in the opening half.
“In the first half, a lot of the scores they got were off of a couple gambles and a couple blown coverages, so I thought defensively we were pretty locked in for the most part and I just need to see that more often now,” McCollum said.
Redshirt freshman Luke Waters sunk his first four shots from the field, adding 11 of Northwest’s first 22 points.
Defense was a strongpoint for Northwest in the second half as the Bearcats didn’t allow the Mules any scoring until 11:18 on the clock with a pair of free throws from Shae Wyatt.
Central Missouri scored its first second half field goal with 9:44 remaining in the game.
The Bearcats held the Mules to shooting 31.6% from behind the arc and 73.3% from the field.
“I think we’re starting to find a few more answers defensively to where this team is just a little bit different. They need it cleaner and more obvious reads, and we’re doing better at it now,” McCollum said.
Northwest shot 60.5% from the field and 55.2% from three-point range, making 16-of-29 threes against the Mules.
Northwest has made at least 10 three-pointers in each of its last four games.
The Bearcats move to 21-1 overall and 11-1 in the MIAA, while Central Missouri falls to 9-12 overall and 4-8 in MIAA action.
Northwest competes against Lincoln on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Bearcat Arena.
Central Missouri women 73, Northwest 60
MARYVILLE, Missouri - The Northwest women's basketball team fell to No. 18-ranked Central Missouri 73-60 on Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats gave up 19 offensive rebounds and 20 second chance points to the Jennies.
Northwest shot 41.9% from the field and 42.9% from behind the arc, while the Jennies shot 39% from the field and 31% from deep.
Junior guard Jaelyn Haggard led the Bearcats in scoring with 16, including four three-pointers.
Junior guard Mallory McConkey also scored in the double digits with 11 points.
Senior guard Erika Schlosser led the team with three assists and scored nine points.
Nija Collier led the Jennies in scoring with 19 and added 14 rebounds to give her a double-double on the game. Morgan Fleming (16) and Ryann Stearns (12) were the other Jennies in double figures.
The Bearcats return to action on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Lincoln at Bearcat Arena.