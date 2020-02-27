MARYVILLE, Mo. — The No. 1-ranked Bearcats overpowered a first half lull to finish off Washburn 69-61, winning their 20th consecutive game overall and 33rd straight at home on senior night Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
“We always want to finish out the season with a win, especially against Washburn. They’ve been playing really good as of late,” senior guard Ryan Welty said.
Head coach Ben McCollum said the lack of scoring in the first half was due to lack of energy, playing just 48 hours after a trip to Missouri Western.
“I didn’t think we were exceptional defensively,” McCollum said. “I thought they had great energy. Washburn just came right at us. I thought they were phenomenal.”
In a neck-and-neck race early on, Washburn managed to jump out to its biggest lead in the game of 12 points with 53 seconds left in the first half.
“We knew that they had guys that were capable of getting hot so we tried to limit them. I mean obviously they got some good looks,” senior guard Ryan Welty said.
Northwest managed to make only two field goals in the final seven and a half minutes of the first half. At the break, the Bearcats found themselves in a deficit, trailing 35-26.
The Ichabods (16-11, 11-7 MIAA) shot 53.6% from the field and 50% from distance in the opening half.
Meanwhile, Washburn held the Bearcats (28-1, 18-1) to shooting 9-for-28 on the floor (32.1%) and 40% from behind the arc in the first half.
McCollum added he expected the match-up to be tough because they had one day to prepare coming off win against the Griffons.
“We get that way sometimes where it just comes easy in a game and all the sudden it’s tough, and you got to move the basketball, and penetrate and pitch. We finally did that down the stretch,” McCollum said.
Ryan Hawkins led the Bearcats in scoring with 24 points and 11 rebounds, collecting his 20th career double-double. Hawkins also finished with five steals and three assists on the night.
Sophomore guard Diego Bernard added 16 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Freshman Wes Dreamer scored 13 points and finished with four rebounds and two assists.
The Bearcats honored seniors Tyler Dougherty, Kirk Finley, and Ryan Welty as they closed out the regular season at Bearcat Arena, winning a record 128th game in their career.
“I’m disappointed that Kirk doesn’t get to play. He would make us drastically better,” McCollum said. “Tyler is always keeping everyone’s spirits up.”
Welty scored nine points on the night and finished with three rebounds.
“It’s crazy how fast it’s gone by,” Welty said. “Obviously I’m super grateful that we’ll most likely be able to host and I’ll hopefully get a couple more games at Bearcat so I’m looking forward to that.”
“Welty is a guy I call kind of Mr. Dependable. You don’t even need to pay attention to him,” McCollum added. “You can always count on him.”
In a game where it seemed to a tale of two halves, McCollum said the similar outcome to last year’s final regular season game versus Washburn could help push them ahead in the MIAA tournament.
“Last year we had this same concept. We had a good first half and a bad second half. It helped us, we reengaged,” McCollum said. “Hopefully that’s the case. We’ll find out.”
No. 1-seeded Northwest will play in the MIAA Tournament, set to face the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 seeds at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Washburn women 83, Northwest 58
The Northwest women’s basketball team fell to Washburn 83-58 on senior night Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
Northwest shot 35.8% from the field, and the Bearcats were outscored in the paint 48-16.
Senior guard Kendey Eaton led the Bearcats in scoring with 15 points, and junior guard Jaelyn Haggard finished with 14 points off the bench.
Senior guard Erika Schlosser and Eaton led the Bearcats in rebounds with three.
Schlosser also led the Bearcats with six assists on the night.
Hunter Bentley led all scorers with 22 points and Shelbe Piggie added 12 points.
The Bearcats can still clinch a spot in the MIAA Tournament, though their fate rests in the hands of Newman. Northwest needs the Jets to fall to Fort Hays State on Saturday in order to advance to Kansas City, or the Bearcats will watch the tournament from Maryville.