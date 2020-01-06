MARYVILLE, Mo. — With the weight of a close five-point lead at halftime Monday night versus Rogers State, No. 2 Northwest was able to explode after the break on a 16-0 run to move toward their 74-55 victory over the Hillcats to extend their streak at Bearcat Arena.
Northwest shot 52% from the field, going 25-for-48. The Bearcats held Rogers State to 39% shooting from the field.
Junior Ryan Hawkins led all scorers with 28 points, along with two assists. Hawkins also became the 24th player to score 1,000 or more career points.
“I just think it goes to show the quality of players I’ve been able to play with in my three years here,” Hawkins said.
Sophomore Trevor Hudgins also scored in double figures with 26. Hudgins finished with three assists and three steals.
Senior Ryan Welty injured his head with an elbow to the face six minutes into the game. Luke Waters stepped in and scored a total of eight points and had two steals.
Head coach Ben McCollum said the offense is still trying to find its rhythm.
“We’re having trouble just running offense for a little awhile,” McCollum said. “We’ll run it and we’ll run one ball screen and we’ll try to make a play, and sometimes that works and sometimes that doesn’t.”
Northwest is now 13-1 overall and 3-1 in MIAA action.
McCollum added there’s pressure from everyone including the team in comparing the Bearcats to last year’s championship winning team.
“This isn’t last year’s team and so we have to continue to reinvent ourselves, continue to grow and change and be different from what we were, and that’s what we’ll do,” McCollum said.
Northwest travels Emporia State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Northwest women 63, Rogers State 48
The Northwest women’s basketball team extended its win streak to three games by beating Rogers State, 63-48.
The Bearcats finished with 11 total blocks with five from Jayna Green.
The Bearcats are now tied for fourth in the conference sitting on a 3-1 record in the MIAA.
Four Bearcats finished in double figures: Kendey Eaton (15), Paityn Rau (12), and Mallory McConkey and Kylie Coleman with 10 each.
Mia Stillman led the team in rebounds with seven, while Erika Schlosser led with four assists.
Northwest shot 39% from the field and 29% from behind the arc, and held the Hillcats to shooting 29% from the field.
The Bearcats also held the Hillcats to six assists in the contest.
Northwest returns to action on the road against Emporia State 5:30 p.m. Thursday.