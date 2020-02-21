Before Thursday night’s one-point win over No. 17 Missouri Southern, the last time the No. 1 Northwest men’s basketball team won a game in such a fashion also came at the hands of the Lions four years ago.
On January 1, 2016 in Bearcat Arena, the Bearcats pulled away with a 76-75 victory.
Sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins made the buzzer-beater shot heard around the city of Maryville on Thursday night in the 77-76 win.
“I honestly had no doubt. I’ve seen Trevor do that his entire career,” redshirt freshman Luke Waters said.
Thursday night’s win marked the 11th one-point game for head coach Ben McCollum. Out of that total, McCollum is 8-3.
“It’s impressive. The type of consistency that you have to have year in and year out, and be ready every single game is very difficult to do,” McCollum said.
The years 2013 and 2014 mark the two other times Northwest notched a one-point victory over the Lions with McCollum at the helm.
With now 20 MIAA regular season titles under its belt, Northwest basketball is living the epitome of a storied program.
“I mean there’s very few teams in the country in the history of NCAA basketball that can say they’ve won seven (straight) regular season (titles),” McCollum said.
“It says a lot about the kids that we have in our program, the assistant coaches, the trainers, the strength coach, the administration. It just says a lot about the program as a whole more so than anything else.”
And Hudgins expressed why he became a Bearcat for the same sentiment.
“I came to this school because it’s a winning program. The school is amazing. We’re going to keep on going. Coach Mac started a dynasty a couple years ago and we’re just going to roll with it,” Hudgins said. “And we’re going to try to do our best.”
Just as his teammates never doubted in Hudgins’ lean-in, off balance jumper that will go down in Northwest history, he expressed his faith in the 2019-2020 Bearcat squad.
“It could have been any one of us and I would have been as happy as I am right now just to get the dub. This is crazy. My emotions are everywhere. We just wanted to cut down nets at the end of the day. And that’s what we did.”
Though both McCollum and Hudgins have cut down basketball nets before, they relish in the tradition that’s unlike any other.
“It’s never going to get old. Never, never. It’s still that butterfly feeling. I just love it, it’s amazing,” Hudgins said.
McCollum added, “Never. No, never will, never will. Nope. It’s fun. It’s a fun time.”