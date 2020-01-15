December 7, 2019. A date most Bearcat basketball fans try not to remember.
On the road in Warrensburg, Missouri, the previously No. 1-ranked Northwest men's basketball team lost to Central Missouri, 72-60, in just their second MIAA game.
The Mules, a team that since has went 6-8 on the season and 1-4 in the conference, snapped the defending champions’ 46-game winning streak.
Since the defeat, the now No. 2-ranked Bearcats have managed to turn a seemingly sinking ship back on course. Northwest currently holds a 15-1 record and sits at 5-1 in conference play.
In their most recent matchup on the road against Washburn on Saturday, the Bearcats overcame a four-point deficit to come out with a 73-68 win.
Head coach Ben McCollum said the problem lies in the squads’ defense.
“We’re not getting active with our hands. There’s so many things defensively that we’re not doing that we need to start doing again,” McCollum said.
Following the loss of Ryan Welty, who was injured in the Rogers State contest, McCollum believed the team stepped up down the stretch, including Welty’s replacement in redshirt freshman Luke Waters
“You’re forced to play that for multiple games,” McCollum said. “I’m proud of our kids, they’re good kids and they showed that in the games.”
With a week off before returning to action against Missouri Western on Saturday, McCollum maintained the players are using the time to simply ‘get better.’
“We didn’t play very well and part of that is the other teams played very well, too. I just didn’t think from an x’s and o’s standpoint, we’re not jumping to the ball,” McCollum said.
Big ships take time to turn around, in the Bearcats’ case, all signs are pointing toward progress.
Earning accolades
Three Bearcats made the Small College Basketball's Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List on Wednesday.
Junior forward Ryan Hawkins, sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins and sophomore guard Diego Bernard all made the mark.
Hawkins, one of only 13 Bearcats to ever reach 1,000 points and 500 rebounds, leads Northwest and the MIAA in scoring at 23.6 points per game.
Hawkins is shooting 56.3% from the field and 45.0% from three-point range.
Bernard is averaging 15.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 80.3% from the free throw line.
Hudgins averages 17.9 points and 6.2 assists per game, and has a 4.09 assist-to-turnover ratio, which ranks eighth in the nation.
It's the second straight season that Hawkins and Hudgins have been named to the Top 100 Watch List.
The last Bearcat to receive the award was Justin Pitts in 2017.
McCollum said he’s seen immense improvement in Hudgins, who is one point shy of hitting the 1,000 point mark.
“I thought he grew a ton. Just going against JP (Justin Pitts) and that whole team, and you can kind of see the results of that now,” McCollum said.
Tipoff on Saturday at Bearcat Arena against the Griffons (7-10, 3-3) is at 3:30 p.m.