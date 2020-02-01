The No. 1-ranked Northwest men’s basketball team ended its two-game road trip with a 84-79 win over Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The win brings the Bearcats to a record of 20-1, which now marks the ninth straight season that the program has eclipsed the 20-win mark.
Sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins tallied his 12th game of at least 20 points on the season. His efforts were good enough for 28 points, two assists and two rebounds.
Sophomore guard Diego Bernard compiled 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Bernard made both of his three-pointers in the game as well.
Junior forward Ryan Hawkins scored 17 points, 13 of which came in the second half. Hawkins added on eight rebounds to go with his scoring spurt.
The Bearcats trailed the Bronchos 36-34 at the half. Northwest has trailed at the halftime three times this season and came back to win all of them.
Hudgins nailed a three with under four minutes to play to give the Bearcats a six-point lead. That lead was extended when redshirt-freshman Luke Waters matched Hudgins’ three with one of his own, one that increased the lead to seven points.
Central’s Cooper Clark had an opportunity to tie the game late but failed to do so on a missed three-pointer.
The Bronchos led for 24 minutes of game time while Northwest led for 11:45. The collective efforts of the Bearcats against Central Oklahoma led to the team’s 12th-straight win.
The men will be back in action on Thursday against Central Missouri at 7:30 p.m. in Maryville, Missouri.
Northwest women, 63 Central Oklahoma, 60
The Northwest women’s basketball team completed their portion of a road trip sweep when it defeated Central Oklahoma 63-60 Saturday afternoon.
After dropping five straight games, the women defeated Newman on Thursday ahead of the matchup with the Bronchos. The win got the Bearcats back to a record of 10-10 on the season.
Junior guard Jaelyn Haggard had a team-high of 15 points while shooting 5-for-9, including 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.
Junior forward Mia Stillman tallied 10 points and nine rebounds against the Bronchos. Stillman’s efforts on the glass were good to make those nine rebounds a game-high.
At the midway point of the third quarter, the Bearcats trailed 44-34. Then toward the halfway mark of the fourth quarter, a 24-6 run gave the Bearcats a 58-50 lead.
That lead, of course, would hold for the Bearcats.
Junior guard Mallory McConkey made two free throws with seven seconds left in the game to give the Bearcats a three-point lead. A missed last-second heave from Central Oklahoma wouldn’t be good.
The Bearcats out-rebounded the Bronchos 39-36, which makes Northwest 6-0 when out-rebounding their opponent.
The women will be back in action on Thursday against Central Missouri at 5:30 p.m. in Maryville, Missouri.