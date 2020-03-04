If recent memory has proven anything, its the Northwest basketball program has been synonymous with the word success.
The Bearcats entered the 2019 season coming off a perfect 38-0 record the year before, which ultimately led to a national championship win.
Now as they begin postseason play, the No. 1-ranked Bearcats will search for their fifth straight MIAA tournament crown.
But in head coach Ben McCollum’s ‘process-focused’ mind, it’s important to reflect on how the program has evolved over the seasons.
“You always have to remind yourself of who you are,” McCollum said. “That’s a constant reminder of who we actually are is those first couple years that we had to grind, no one really believed in us and that’s who i feel like I am still, is that coach.”
McCollum, who has been at the helm for 11 years, has led Northwest to an MIAA-record four straight tournament titles.
Overall, Northwest holds the league mark with eight MIAA tournament titles.
McCollum acknowledged that the praise from all of the accomplishments is a test.
“It’s the same thing for handling success for handling adversity,” McCollum said. “It’s easier to motivate yourself through adversity. It’s very difficult to motivate yourself through a lot of success.”
Northwest has won 36 straight games on neutral floors, marking the longest active win streak among all NCAA divisions.
“People don’t realize how intense postseason actually is, until you get there and you’re like ‘Oh my,’” McCollum said. “The benefit for us is we play pretty hard all the time and so we’ve taken ourselves at least close to that level.”
McCollum added he enjoys the tournament atmosphere, especially because of its proximity to the school.
“It’s fun. The environment, the gym, the amount of fans Northwest draws. It just makes it one of the best events in Division II in my opinion.”
On the heels of two difficult league matchups, McCollum hopes contests against Missouri Western and Washburn have pushed the team in the right direction entering MIAA tournament play.
“I hope that helps us. I hope it helps us understand that anyone can beat us at anytime. It’s not our talent that necessarily makes us good. It’s our intangible talent, our ability to be ready every single game,” McCollum said.
The Bearcats tip off at 6 p.m. against Lincoln in the quarterfinals in Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium.