MARYVILLE, Mo. — When watching Northwest Missouri State basketball, it may seem like a numbers game.
This season alone, No. 1-ranked Northwest (31-1) claimed its seventh consecutive MIAA regular season title.
Head coach Ben McCollum attested to the determination needed in order to attain such success for the program.
“It’s excruciatingly difficult to be at that kind of level, that consistently. To be that prepared consistently,” McCollum said.
Then, the Bearcats went on to win the MIAA Tournament Championship for the fifth straight year.
And now, they’re hosting regional competition for the fourth straight year.
“To play essentially a championship every time you go out is extremely difficult and these kids make it look easy, but it’s far from it and that’s why no one does it," McCollum said.
Sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins has been a crucial part in leading the charge for the Bearcats, especially in his MIAA Tournament performance where he shot 22-of-31 (70%) from the field.
Hudgins also not only leads the nation, but all NCAA divisions in three-point field goal percentage accuracy at 53.3%.
“Obviously statistically he was good kind of controlling the (MIAA title) game. You know, it’s something that he’s done all season though, so it wasn’t anything new necessarily,” McCollum said.
Another top performer, sophomore guard Diego Bernard, posted a career-high 19 rebounds in the MIAA semifinal game versus Missouri Western.
Bernard then notched his fifth double-double of the season in the MIAA championship against Missouri Southern.
“He just makes me better, just going against him at practice. But playing with him, he gives us all energy on the court,” Hudgins said. “He cares about us, he loves us...I love playing with him.”
“He’s one of those that is fantastic at getting loose balls, 50/50 balls,” McCollum said. “I thought defensively in the championship was one of his better defensive games. He was just determined.”
The Northwest program has produced 131 wins over the past four seasons, which ties for the eighth most wins in the history of NCAA men’s basketball.
The Bearcats look to add another victory under their belts when they go up against No. 8-seeded Oklahoma Baptist Saturday at 6 p.m. in regional competition at Bearcat Arena.
“We always schedule really difficult, and I think that helps us more so than seeing an opponent. We just got to beat Oklahoma Baptist. That’s going to be our hardest test. First game is always the toughest,” McCollum said.
“We’re just hungry right now. We’re just going to get better this week and prepare for Saturday,” Hudgins said.