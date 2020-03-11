For Northwest Missouri State head coach Ben McCollum, going dancing is a familiar pastime.
The No. 1-seeded Bearcats compete in their 20th NCAA tournament this weekend.
First up, a matchup against No. 8 seed Oklahoma Baptist, which comes off a GAC semifinal victory over Southern Nazarene and a loss to Henderson State in the championship.
McCollum said anytime a team’s season is on the line, it can perform a variety of things.
“Do you come out and do you start swinging like crazy? Do you come out and try to ice the game out? I’m sure we’ll see some type of random defense. Kind of the same thing everybody’s done all year,” McCollum said.
As a part of the Great American Conference, the Bison (22-9) made history this season by punching their first ever ticket to an NCAA Tournament.
“It’s a little bit more athletic of a league. They’ve got some good athletes. They grind it out a little bit,” McCollum said.
Northwest secured the MIAA's automatic bid in the regional with its 78-76 victory over Missouri Southern in the tournament's championship game.
In their fourth consecutive time hosting the regional, McCollum said the Bearcats will be prepared for it all.
“Usually teams like that kind of stick with what they do and that’s why they’re good. The teams that change violently for what you do, a lot of times have trouble sustaining success,” McCollum said.
The tournament competition between Northwest and Oklahoma Baptist kicks off Saturday at Bearcat Arena with tip set for 6 p.m.
“I’m just excited to be back at Bearcat, with all our fans coming out. It’s going to be fun, it’s always fun at Bearcat,” sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins said.
The Central Region includes eight teams competing in Maryville, Missouri as a part of the 2020 NCAA Division II Tournament.
The following is a list of each team’s postseason run:
No. 1 Northwest
The Bearcats are hosts of the NCAA Central Region Tournament for the fourth consecutive year. Northwest used the home-court advantage to roll to the NCAA Championship in 2019, recording a perfect 38-0 season.
Northwest is led by sophomore Trevor Hudgins, who is the MIAA Player of the Year and MIAA Tournament MVP. Junior forward Ryan Hawkins was named as the repeat Defensive Player of the Year, with Ben McCollum winning his sixth Coach of the Year honors.
Northwest is in the NCAA Tournament for the 20th time and in search of its fifth appearance in the Elite Eight.
The Bearcats’ mark of 131-6 record over the past four years is of historic proportions, as Northwest is the first NCAA Division II school to win 131 games over a four-year stretch.
No. 2 Southern Nazarene
The Crimson Storm made history once again this season in the Great American Conference as they became the first team in league history to win three straight outright regular season titles.
Southern Nazarene racked up 17 wins in 22 league games and secured the No. 1 seed in the GAC Championships for the third consecutive year.
Senior guard Jhonathan Dunn was awarded the GAC Player of the Year for the second time in his career, averaging 26.1 points per game on 52% shooting from the floor and 46.8% from distance.
No 3. Southeastern Oklahoma State
Three other GAC teams earned bids to the NCAA Tournament, including Southeastern Oklahoma State.
The Savage Storm (23-8) makes their third appearance in an NCAA Division II Regional under second under head coach Kelly Green.
Southeastern senior forward Kevin Buckingham recently became the fourth player in program history and just the second in GAC history to pass the 2,000-point mark.
This season, Buckingham has averaged 21.0 points per game, while shooting 56.4% from the field along with 7.4 rebounds per game.
No. 4 Northern State
The Wolves are in the regional for the third consecutive year. They recently became NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament Champions for the third season in a row.
The Wolves made Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference history, as well becoming just the second team in league history to win three straight tournament championships.
The Wolves hold a 26-6 record heading into the NCAA Central Region Tournament this weekend.
Mason Stark, Gabe King and Parker Fox were named to the All-Tournament team following the win, with Fox garnering Tournament MVP honors.
The Wolves will matchup with the Missouri Southern Lions in the opening round of the tournament.
No. 5 Missouri Southern State
The Lions are back in the tournament for a third straight year in the program’s eighth all-time appearance under sixth-year head coach Jeff Boschee.
The Lions fell in the MIAA Tournament championship to Northwest, 78-76.
Junior forward Cam Martin leads Missouri Southern with 24.1 points per game and 9.2 boards.
The Lions have played Northern State twice in the program's history, losing both meetings (2014 and 2017).
No 6. Rogers State
Rogers State will make its first appearance in the tournament after becoming full NCAA members in the 2016-17 academic year.
The Hillcats fell to Missouri Southern in the MIAA semifinals. The team played its first season in the MIAA, finishing the regular season as the No. 2 team after a 23-5 record, including a 15-4 record in league play.
The Hillcat program last made a trip to the national tournament in 2011-12, where they made a deep run in the NAIA National Tournament, reaching the quarterfinals.
No 7. Henderson State
The Reddies (23-8) earned their first league title in 17 years by defeating Oklahoma Baptist 72-61 in the GAC tournament championship game.
Henderson had three players named to the GAC All-Tournament team: Raekwon Rogers, Rel Johnson and Chris Parker.
Parker was named the Tournament MVP and has scored in double figures 26 times this season.
Henderson’s last appearance and win in the NCAA Division II Tournament came in 2006-2007 when the Reddies advanced to the South Regional Semifinals.
No 8. Oklahoma Baptist
Oklahoma Baptist will make its first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 8 seed in the Central Region, earning an At-Large birth.
The Bison are one of a record four GAC teams to make the national tournament including Southern Nazarene (No. 2), Southeastern Oklahoma State (No. 3), and Henderson State (No. 7).
Jason Eaker’s 38 wins in his first two seasons as head coach is the second most by any head coach in its first seasons of the school, only behind Tolin who won 58 games in first two seasons.