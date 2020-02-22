MARYVILLE, Missouri - Despite an uncharacteristic first half shooting slump (1-for-10) from beyond the arc, the No. 1 Bearcats managed to overcome Pittsburg State, 73-64 on Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
The Gorillas started out strong by jumping out to a 10-2 lead over the Bearcats.
Northwest trailed 30-26 going into the half as the Gorillas held Northwest to 32% shooting from the field.
“We got kind of sped up there in the first half and weren’t hitting reads like we normally do and just kind of playing away from what we typically do,” junior forward Ryan Hawkins said.
Hawkins posted Northwest's only three-pointer of the first half that cut the Gorillas’ lead to 16-13 with 12:58 to play.
“We just weren’t focused offensively,” Hawkins said. “We just had to make a few adjustments and kind of slow the game down for us, and I think that was the biggest thing.”
The Bearcats eventually overcame their shooting plague in the second half, hitting 56.7% of their shots on 17-of-30 field goals.
“It was dead and they were just scoring and we were getting down on ourselves. We just had to come together and we did that at halftime,” sophomore guard Diego Bernard said.
Bernard notched his third double-double this season with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Hawkins scored a game-high 25 points.
“I try to get the spark for our team. It was playing physical down there but I like it when it gets like that,” Bernard said.
“He willed us to victory a little bit. I thought he was fantastic and locked in,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “He was phenomenal tonight. We needed him to be. He was in it.”
Sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins scored all 16 of his points in the second half.
Northwest took its first lead of the game at 35-34 when Hudgins began the second half scoring his first points on a layup, and the Bearcats would not trail again.
The Bearcats extended their overall win streak to 18 and moved its home-court streak to 32 in a row.
But the outcome did not please McCollum.
“I’m just disappointed in some of the concentration issues, some of the effort issues. It’s just not how we play.”
Northwest (26-1 overall, 16-1 MIAA) returns to action on the road next Tuesday against Missouri Western with a tip set for 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburg State women 77 Northwest 76
The Northwest women's basketball team lost a tough battle to Pittsburg State on Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
With Northwest leading by 3 with seconds left, Pittsburg State’s Megan Maher forced the game into overtime by sinking a three at the buzzer.
The Bearcats overall shot 46.4% from the field and went 10-of-26 (38.5%) from behind the arc in the loss.
Pittsburg State only shot 42.4% from the field but was a scorching 52.9% from behind the arc.
Junior guard Mallory McConkey notched a game-high 22 points, adding six rebounds and four assists.
Senior guard Kendey Eaton scored 19 points, with two steals and one assist.
Freshman forward Jayna Green tied a career-high with 11 points. Green also led the team with nine rebounds.
Kaylee Dimitz led the Gorillas with 14 points, followed by Erin Davis with 13 and Sydnee Crain with 12.
The Bearcats will travel to face Missouri Western on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.