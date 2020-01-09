The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team continued its winning ways against Emporia State Thursday night at White Auditorium, posting 71-56 win.
Northwest has now won six straight matchups against the Hornets.
Surpassing the 20-point mark for the fifth straight game, sophomore Trevor Hudgins helped the cause. He finished with a game-high 28 points, going 6-of-15 from the field.
Hudgins also had four assists on the night.
Junior Ryan Hawkins collected his fourteenth career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Sophomore Diego Bernard also notched his fourth 20-point scoring game of the season with a total of 21 points, along with seven rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Redshirt freshman Luke Waters made his first career start, finishing with two points and one rebound.
The Bearcats were 19-of-21 from the free throw line, a 90.5% completion rate.
The Hornets hurt themselves in the second half when Brenden Van Dyke nabbed a technical foul for shoving the ball at Hawkins.
With 5:16 left to play, the Bearcats unleashed a 16-4 run to take a commanding 62-48 lead.
Northwest moved its record to 14-1 overall and 4-1 in MIAA play, while Emporia State dropped to 8-5 overall and 2-2 in league action.
Northwest faces Washburn next on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Topeka, Kansas.
Emporia State 79, Northwest women 66
The Northwest Missouri State University women’s basketball team came up short against Emporia State Thursday night, 79-66.
The Hornets made six consecutive free-throws to seal the win.
The Hornets shot 50% from the field on the night, including 39% from behind the arc.
Meanwhile, Northwest shot 44% from the field and 36% from behind the three-point line.
Jaelyn Haggard led in scoring with 19 points, followed by two assists.
Erika Schlosser was the only other Bearcat to score in double figures with 11 points. Schlosser also finished with seven assists and one steal.
Kylie Coleman led the team in rebounds with six, she added nine points, one assist and one steal.
The Hornets took advantage of six Northwest turnovers in the final quarter, turning them into 19 points of their own.
For Emporia State, Tre’zure Jobe finished with 26 points on 14 attempts. The Hornets had three other scorers in double figures on the night.
The Bearcats return to action against Washburn this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Topeka, Kansas.