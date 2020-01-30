The No. 1-ranked Bearcats extended their win streak to 11 as they rolled over Newman on the road Thursday at Fugate Gymnasium, 98-69.
Northwest shot 64.7% from the field, plus 65.4% from three-point range, and held Newman to shooting 58.1% from the field.
Junior Ryan Hawkins finished with 36 points on 13-of-16 shooting from the floor. Hawkins made 7-of-9 from three-point range and added five steals on the night.
Hawkins drained 28 first-half points. The Bearcats hit 81.3% of their first-half three-pointers by making 13-of-16 from distance.
Sophomore Trevor Hudgins almost notched a double-double in the first half with nine points and assists. Hudgins ended up finishing with 21 points and 11 assists.
Sophomore Diego Bernard scored 15 points and went 3-for-3 in his three-pointers.
Senior Ryan Welty collected a team-best six rebounds and tallied nine points.
Northwest is 30-4 on the road in the last four-plus seasons of MIAA play.
The Bearcats move to 19-1 overall and 9-1 in MIAA action, while the Jets falls 8-13 overall and 2-10 in league play.
Northwest will travel again to face the University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
2OT Northwest 70, Newman 67
The Northwest women's basketball team rallied on the road to defeat Newman 70-67 in its first double-overtime victory since 1984.
The last time the Bearcats rallied in back-to-back overtime contests was on Jan. 25, 1984 when they defeated Central Missouri 112-102.
Kaitlyn Potter made a last-second layup for the Jets to send the game into its first overtime with a score of 54-54.
The Bearcats maintained control of the ball near the end of the first overtime, but were unable to convert, pushing the game into a second overtime period at 59 all.
Northwest had five different players score in the second OT period.
The Jets had a chance to tie it with seconds to go, but could not capitalize as junior Jaelyn Haggard sealed the win with a rebound.
Haggard scored 12 points on the night, on four made three-pointers, moving into second in Northwest history in three-point field goals made with 172.
Haggard passed Shelly Martin (2008-10) for second with 170, and sits 30 points behind leader Kelli Nelson (2005-08) with 202.
Junior Mallory McConkey led the Bearcats in scoring with 13 points, and senior Kendey Eaton returned for her first game since an injury, adding 10 points in limited action.
McConkey led the team in rebounds with eight, as well as assists with four.
The Bearcats outscored the Jets 20-13 off turnovers and 30-24 in the paint.
Northwest returns to action on the road Saturday against Central Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m.