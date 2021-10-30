MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a battle for first place in the MIAA, No. 8-ranked Northwest took control early and never seized momentum against No. 17 Nebraska-Kearney, winning 66-13 Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.
The Bearcats improve to 7-1 on the season and take over sole possession of first place in the MIAA standings. Nebraska-Kearney dropped to 7-2 overall.
“I tell people all the time that we’re everybody’s Super Bowl. If you go back historically with teams that have beaten us, you will have our full attention the next time you play us and they had our full attention,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said.
Northwest finished with 606 yards of total offense and limited the Lopers to 242 total yards.
The Bearcats set the tone early as Imoni Donadelle caught the opening kickoff and pitched it to Kaden Davis on the reverse who returned the opening kickoff 90 yards to the end zone.
After a missed extra point from Cole Lammel, the Bearcats had an early 6-0 advatange.
The Lopers scored on their first drive that covered 75 yards in nine plays as Damien Cearns caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Davis, giving Nebraska-Kearney a 7-6 lead with 9:59 to play in the first quarter.
It would only last so long for the Lopers, however. It marked their last score of the half.
The Bearcat offense exploded onto the scene with two more scores in the first quarter.
Mike Hohensee scored on a 56-yard touchdown run and Al McKeller scored his first of four touchdowns on the day with a 31-yard dash to end the first quarter with a 18-7 lead.
Right before the end of the first, the Bearcat defense made its imprint. Isaiah Nimmers picked off T.J. Davis for his first interception of the season.
McKeller found pay dirt from 13 yards out to start the scoring in the second quarter, going up 24-7. The Bearcats scored three more times before the break.
Imoni Donadelle caught a 55-yard touchdown strike from Hohensee with 11:52 left in the second quarter. The Bearcats went for two and Hohensee scored to up the Bearcat lead to 32-7.
Trevon Alexander then caught his first collegiate touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Hohensee with 8:37 left in the half. McKeller tallied his third touchdown of the first half on a 1-yard score with 48 seconds left before halftime, and Northwest took a 48-7 lead at the break.
The Lopers finally got on the board again when David connected with Michael Koch on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 9:59 left in the third quarter to cut the Northwest lead to 48-13, marking their final score of the game.
The Bearcats continued to roll with three more touchdowns. Cole Hembrough found the end zone on a one-hand grab with 3:34 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, McKeller scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the game to go up 60-13, and then Robert Rawie sealed the victory on an 11-yard touchdown run.
“We think we can do this every week. It’s just in the past games we’ve had one guy messing up here and there but we know we could do this and today it just showed,” Hohensee said.
Hohensee threw for 270 yards on 14-of-18 passing and three touchdowns, rushing four times for 68 yards and a 56-yard touchdown. Hohensee earned the Don Black Award for the most valuable player in the Bearcats' Homecoming contest.
McKeller had for four touchdowns and he gained 91 yards on 17 carries.
Northwest hits the road next Saturday to Joplin, Missouri, to face Missouri Southern, with a kickoff set for 2 p.m.
