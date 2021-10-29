MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two years ago, Northwest Missouri State football went up against a then-redshirt freshman quarterback T.J. Davis.
“He’s phenomenal,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. “We were kind of his coming out party in 2019.”
As a backup behind senior Alex McGinnis, the Nebraska-Kearney quarterback finished with 125 passing yards and a score, as well as 115 rushing yards and another touchdown, giving the Bearcats their first loss of the 2019 season with a 24-17 defeat.
Now in the 2021 season in a battle of two top-25 ranked teams, Northwest faces its toughest test yet against Davis and the Lopers (7-1).
Wright said, “They have a lot of confidence. They've come back in a lot of football games over the course of the year.”
After a two-week road trip which saw Northwest fall to Washburn for its first loss of the season and then beat Northeastern State in blowout fashion, the No. 8-ranked Bearcats (6-1) return home.
This time around, they host the MIAA’s top team No. 17 Nebraska-Kearney (7-1) for the Bearcats’ annual Homecoming game, up against their now-sophomore quarterback in Davis who Wright calls “the X Factor.”
“He’s an outstanding football player. He does a lot to make them go,” Wright said.
Davis enters the contest with the highest passer efficiency rating in the country (201.4), the second-most rushing yards in the league (830) and 28 total touchdowns.
Wright noted it’s one of the biggest challenges schematically for the the team as a whole yet this season.
"They have a good cast of characters around (Davis)… Their offensive line is big and physical. They have good skill, but everything kind of runs through him,” Wright said. “They do play a 30 front… It's a little bit of a different look for us.”
Northwest enters the matchup with the fourth-best scoring defense in the nation, allowing 9.1 points per game.
The Bearcats also own the second-best run defense in the country, by giving up only 42.1 rushing yards per game.
Going up against the Lopers twice in his career, Northwest junior Sam Phillips knows what to exactly what to expect from their MIAA foe.
“I think they've always played us well,” Phillips said. “They're always going to give us their best shot, and again this year, they have the weapons.”
With only two weeks remaining the regular season, the Bearcats know what’s on the line.
For a program that has clinched 30 MIAA titles with the hopes of adding another soon, Wright trusts the process.
“I think that every year is a different challenge, and we've had our own share of them this year, and things didn't look necessarily the way that we thought they would starting out Week 1, but we've been able to find a way to get to this point of the season with three games left and an opportunity, potentially, to play for something more, and we're going to have to earn that down the stretch, and our players know that. So, we're just looking forward to take our next test.”
Northwest hosts Nebraska-Kearney at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.
