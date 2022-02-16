MARYVILLE, Mo. — Fresh off of its first regional ranking, Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball has its sights set on Thursday's rematch with Emporia State.
The No. 7-ranked Bearcats landed a No. 4 spot in the first NCAA Division II Central Region rankings Wednesday.
The highest-ranked team from the MIAA, Northwest (23-3, 16-2 MIAA) isn't paying too much attention to the postseason.
Instead, the Bearcats look to avenge their most recent loss to a conference foe in Emporia State (18-6, 13-5 MIAA) in their second and final regular-season meeting.
Last week, the Hornets took down Northwest 75-56, marking the lowest scoring output by a Bearcat team since a 55-51 victory over Mercyhurst in the 2019 Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana.
The Bearcats shot 37.7% (20 of 53) from the floor and 19.2% (5-of-26) from deep. In order to fix their shooting woes, head coach Ben McCollum said his players needed to get tough.
“Toughness isn't necessarily like getting in a fight and be physical and stuff like that,” McCollum said. “Sometimes it's offensive. We need to get the shots that we want. When we get a layup point-blank, we need to make that layup. We need to make sure that we take care of the ball. We need to make sure that we expose certain coverages that they're in, and then defensively, we need to sustain toughness throughout.”
The Bearcats got back on track with an 80-68 win over Pittsburg State and 71-64 victory over Missouri Southern last week.
“I thought our intensity level, our intentionality, our energy — I thought was as good as it’s honestly been all season long,” McCollum said. “I didn’t think we played phenomenal, but from all those other things, I thought we played very, very well. It’s just a matter of now trying to sustain that kind of energy and intensity.”
The Hornets’ duo of South Dakota State transfer Tray Buchanan and senior Jumah’Ri Turner combined for 49 points in Emporia State’s largest upset in program history.
As Northwest welcomes the two to Bearcat Arena while looking to maintain the longest active home-court winning streak in the MIAA, McCollum knows exactly what his team needs to fix this go-around.
“We gotta change about 20 points. I know that,” McCollum said.
Northwest and Emporia State square off Thursday at Bearcat Arena. Tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. following the women’s contest.
