As the Bearcats inch closer to clinching the MIAA crown, No. 6-ranked Northwest football hits the road one last time this season.
Heading into a Week 10 matchup with Missouri Southern (3-6) who tie with Central Missouri for the third-worst record in the conference, Rich Wright posed a challenge to his squad.
Coming off the 66-13 statement win over Nebraska-Kearney to take the driver’s seat in the MIAA, he wanted to ensure they aren’t overlooking their opponents in the final weeks of the regular season.
“I’m not worried about who we're playing. I'm worried about how we play,” Wright said. “I want to see, can we sustain this back-to-back-to-back-to-back because ultimately, that's what's going to create a playoff run if that's what we want to do.”
Northwest has scored 38 or more points against Missouri Southern in 13 straight games.
The Bearcat offense put up 648 yards against the Northeastern State and 606 versus Kearney, marking the first time since 2011 the offense has had had back-to-back games with at least 600 yards.
Northwest ranks No. 1 in the nation in third-down conversions at 56.8%, a statistic Wright believes is a testament to the offensive execution under Todd Sturdy.
“You're keeping your offense on the field. You're moving field position, whether you're scoring or not scoring, you know, that's a tremendous accomplishment, very difficult to do,” Wright said.
Defensively, the Bearcats are coming off one of their best performances, holding Kearney’s MIAA-best offense to a season-low 13 points.
Northwest senior linebacker Brody Buck said it’s important to keep the momentum going on the road, even against the Lions who aren’t at the top of the standings.
“One of the biggest challenges is going to be the sideline energy. It’s going to be pretty flat there,” Buck said. “If we treat it like a playoff game, you'll have guys rise up to the occasion. But sometimes, you know, this team, if we don't do that we obviously will fall to our opponents.”
Needing two more wins against Missouri Southern and then Emporia State at home to clinch the conference title outright, Wright doesn’t want to overlook the Lions under first-year head coach Atiba Bradley.
“They played in a lot of close games this year,” Wright said. “They have our attention. It now goes back to being about us, and having a phenomenal week of practice the same way we have the last two weeks, and then showing up ready to play.”
Kickoff between Northwest and Missouri Southern is set for 2 p.m. Saturday in Joplin, Missouri.
