MARYVILLE, Mo. — A nearly perfect second half pushed No. 5-ranked Northwest Missouri State past Lincoln on Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats overcame a 19-point first-half deficit by scoring a total of 69 points in the second half to secure a 96-63 win over the Blue Tigers on Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
“That’s probably the biggest swing I’ve ever been a part of I think,” Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins said. “I’m speechless about the second half. That’s what poetry in motion looks like right there, that second half.”
Northwest made 24 of 27 second-half field goals to shoot 88.9% from the floor and nearly passed the MIAA record for points in a second half.
Hudgins finished the contest with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 7 of 11 from deep and making all six of the 3-point shots he took in the second half.
Hudgins also passed Zach Schneider for the all-time three-point field goals mark in the contest with seven triples to give him 372 for his career.
After the Bearcats didn’t make a field goal in the first minutes of action, Lincoln secured its largest lead of the game at 32-13.
“The first half was just horrendous. We weren’t hitting anything,” Hudgins said.
The Bearcats missed nine of their first 10 3-pointers in the game before sophomore Wes Dreamer buried a triple with 1:52 left in the opening half. Hudgins sank a 3-pointer with :30 left in the half to pull Northwest to within 36-27 at the break.
The Bearcats sank 14 of 17 3-pointers in the second half, including a stretch of 10 straight makes from the 16:09 mark to the 8:36 mark.
Northwest improved to 18-2 and 11-1 in MIAA play. Lincoln fell to 1-14 and 0-10 in league action.
Northwest will be back in action Saturday at home against Central Missouri. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.
Northwest women 63, Lincoln 46
The Northwest Missouri State women tallied their third straight double-digit victory with a 63-46 win over Lincoln Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
Northwest improved to 14-5 overall and 9-4 in the MIAA. Lincoln dropped to 5-14 overall and 1-12 in league action.
Northwest freshman Kelsey Fields tallied her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Northwest senior Mallory McConkey recorded a game-high 15 points and reached the 1,000 point mark in her career.
Northwest freshman Peyton Kelderman also reached double-figure scoring with 11 points in the strength of a trio of 3-pointers.
The Bearcats shot 40.0% from the floor (20 of 50) and out-rebounded Lincoln 40-30.
Northwest will be back in action Saturday at home against Central Missouri. Tip is set for 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.
