ABERDEEN, S.D. — With an 85-44 triumph over Washburn Sunday night, Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball made program history.
The Bearcats posted their largest margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game at 41, beating their previous mark of 29 in a 91-62 win over Minnesota State in March of 2019.
Washburn’s 44 points is also the fewest Northwest has ever allowed in an NCAA Tournament game. The Bearcats’ previous mark was 47 points against MSU Moorhead in the 2015 NCAA Tournament.
With the win over Washburn, the Bearcats have won 18 straight road games, which ties for the longest active streak among all NCAA divisions.
Northwest junior point guard Trevor Hudgins said the blowout defeat is a credit to the squad’s chemistry.
“We just love to compete. That’s basically it,” Hudgins said. “We love each other. We stick together. We just play hard and we play for each other, and that’s all it is.”
After Washburn snapped Northwest’s steak of sweeping MIAA Tournament Championship titles at five, the Bearcats entered the regional tournament facing the Ichabods who also had an upper hand in the season’s series at 2-1.
Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said the domination over Washburn wasn’t characteristic of their MIAA foe, who gave them fits all season long.
“We didn’t expect it but we don’t exactly try to predict it either. I think usually in postseason play, it’s pretty close games,” McCollum said. “I didn’t think they played their best game. I thought we played one of our better games, and that’s just how it works.”
Even with their colossal victory to advance to the Central Region final, McCollum added his team doesn’t look too much into big wins.
“You can get into that stuff and get excited about those things,” McCollum said. “I think sometimes if you get too excited about it, you end up being a frontrunner and that’s not really who we are. We are just happy to win and it’s next team.”
The Bearcats take on Northern State Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the 2021 NCAA Central Region Tournament final in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The winner advances to the Elite Eight set for March 24-27 in Evansville, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.