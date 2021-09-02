HAYS, Kan. — No. 4-ranked Northwest put the pressure on Fort Hays early and often in its season opener, guiding the Bearcats to their first win in 642 days with a 15-7 victory over the Tigers Thursday at Lewis Field Stadium.
“What I told them going into this game literally verbatim, I stood in the locker room and I said, ‘It doesn’t have to be pretty, it doesn’t have to be sexy, we just need to figure out a way to get this done together,’” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. “That’s really how it turned out.”
A team that prides itself of its stout defense, the Bearcats’ first score of the game came on safety from Sam Phillips after Mike Hohensee pinned the Tigers on the one-yard line.
Phillips dropped Fort Hays’ Keylan Chapman in the endzone on the Tigers’ first offensive play of the game to to give the Bearcats a 2-0 lead with 11:19 remaining in the first quarter.
“Coach really emphasized starting fast,” Phillips said. “Mike Hohensee put us in a great position, the punting put us in a great position and we just executed from there.”
The Bearcats’ scoring didn’t stop there. Transfer running back Al McKeller from UIndy punched in Northwest’s first touchdown of the season on a three-yard score, giving Northwest a 9-0 lead over Fort Hays with 6:53 until halftime.
McKeller’s run capped off a 13-play, 58-yard drive that lasted 7:06 for the Bearcats. In his debut game with the Bearcats, McKeller finished with 161 yards rushing and a touchdown on 28 carries.
Wright credited his toughness towards his game-winning performance.
“He punishes people when we runs the football and he’s a hammer,” Wright said.
The Bearcat defense stifled the Tigers in the third quarter, forcing Fort Hays to attempt a 39-yard field goal to no avail.
The Tigers eventually found the end zone on a 36-yard pass from Chance Fuller to Adrian Soto. The Tigers cut the Northwest lead to 9-7 heading into the final frame.
The Northwest defense continued to step up when J’Ravien Anderson picked off a Fuller pass at the 38-yard line with 12:11 remaining in the fourth, marking Anderson’s third career interception.
The Tigers attempted a 50-yard field goal, but the kick was short and left, leaving the Bearcats in the lead at 9-7 with 6:19 to play in the game.
Northwest extended its lead when Braden Wright connected with Kaden Davis for an 8-yard touchdown, pushing their advantage to 15-7.
The Tigers rose to the occasion, however, by blocking the extra point.
Taking possession at their own 24-yard line with 40 seconds to play, the Tigers marched the ball to the 34-yard line with 6 seconds remaining, but Northwest’s Isaiah Nimmers took away their hopes by intercepting Fuller’s pass on the final play to secure the 15-7 victory.
Davonte Green had 11 carries for 53 yards, including a game-high 23-yard run. Kaden Davis led the Bearcat receivers with three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown. Braden Wright passed for 96 yards on 13-of-23 passing.
Jackson Barnes tallied a team-high seven tackles, while Zach Howard notched Northwest’s only quarterback sack.
It marked the fourth straight game between Northwest and Fort Hays that was decided by three points or less, as the Bearcats edged the Tigers to claim their eighth consecutive win between the two in Hays, Kansas.
Wright said, “Anytime you play against a good team like this, you’re happy on the road, Week 1 to figure out how to come up with a win and that’s what we did.”
Northwest hosts Lincoln next Thursday at 6 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.