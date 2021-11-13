MARYVILLE, Mo. — The No. 4-ranked Bearcats took down Emporia State 35-7 in its regular season finale en route to claiming the program’s 31st MIAA title Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.
Since taking over at the helm in December 2016, Northwest Missouri State head coach Rich Wright has guided the Bearcats to two conference crowns in three seasons, both of which were ties (Fort Hays 2018, Central Missouri 2019).
Now, the Bearcats (9-1) are outright MIAA champions for the first time in five years.
With his first outright championship under his belt, Wright said it didn’t come easy.
“We were able to overcome a lot of things this fall and the resiliency and togetherness of this football team has been what's made it special,” Wright said. “I feel like our kids genuinely care about one another and I think that shows through and resonates in the way that they play.”
The Bearcats wasted no time against the Hornets (6-5) in the opening quarter.
Northwest sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee connected with senior Imoni Donadelle, setting the tone on a 79-yard catch and run to the end zone to lead 7-0 with less than eight minutes remaining in the first.
Northwest senior Al McKeller began the scoring in the second quarter on a five-yard rushing touchdown to push the lead to 14-0.
After redshirt freshman defensive back Cahleel Smith picked off Emporia’s Braden Gleason, the Bearcat scored on their next possession.
Hohensee sprinted to a 60-yard rushing touchdown to increase the lead to 21-0 which the Bearcats held into the break.
McKeller finished with 169 yards on the ground and found the end zone two more times in the second half, rushing in scores from 27 yards and four yards out.
The Hornets eventually scored when Gleason passed to Jaylen Varner for a 10-yard touchdown, but the Bearcats finished them off with a 35-7 triumph.
McKeller, who transferred to Northwest after spending three seasons with the University of Indianapolis, said he tries to live up to his "second chance" the Bearcats gave him every time he takes the field.
“I gotta just keep doing what I'm doing and show them that they didn't make the wrong move and just show everybody that I'm blessed to come here,” McKeller said.
Nearly eclipsing the 600-yard mark for the third time in the last four weeks, the Bearcats tallied 590 yards of total offense. Wright said the offense is hitting its stride at the right time.
“We have a lot of weapons there,” Wright said. “There's a lot of toys in the toy box for Coach (Todd) Sturdy to go to work with.”
The Hornets entered the matchup with the MIAA’s best passing offense, led by Gleason who had passed for 2,999 yards and 26 touchdowns through the first 10 weeks of the season.
The Bearcats managed to hold the Gleason to just 85 yards passing while going 13-of-32 with two interceptions, and limiting Emporia State to 106 total yards.
“I felt like we came out dialed in. We were ready to play,” Wright said. “I was pleased with the way we covered them.”
The Bearcats rushed for 347 yards and four touchdowns. The Northwest defense, owners of the nation’s best rush defense, held the Hornets to 21 rushing yards on 19 attempts.
“All day, every day we focus on stopping the run,” Northwest senior defensive end Sam Roberts said. “We work so hard at stopping the run and that's what we do.”
One of 18 seniors honored on Senior Day, Roberts said their hard work is coming to fruition.
“With COVID and stuff, we just had an extra a little extra motivation to play this season and we're just using that, and we’re gonna do the thing and run it up,” Roberts said.
The conference kings now turn their eyes toward the first round of the national playoffs, as they await the NCAA Division II Selection Show set for Sunday at 4 p.m.
Wright knows just how significant this moment in time is for his program, even as a perennial powerhouse.
“To be in the national playoffs is special, and I think people — because we’ve had so much success here — take it for granted,” Wright said. “It’s something that a lot of programs would give anything to be able to do… I just know that we’re playing our best football at the right time, so I’m looking forward to the challenge of whomever we play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.