MARYVILLE, Mo. — Since taking over at the helm of Northwest Missouri State football in December 2016, Rich Wright has led the Bearcats to two co-MIAA Championships.
He’s never earned an outright conference crown, however. That could all change Saturday when No. 4-ranked Northwest hosts Emporia State in its regular season finale.
“To have the chance this Saturday to finish the first major objective that we set out to accomplish is a lot of fun,” Wright said.
Northwest will honor 18 student-athletes taking part in their final regular season home game as the Bearcats celebrate Senior Day.
Winning the title alongside his group of “super seniors,” Wright said, will mean more.
“It’s been a special group, and I mean that very sincerely, because they had a set of challenges that no other group of seniors has ever had in the history of Northwest Missouri State University,” Wright said.
“That was a difficult conversation we had last fall when we decided to pull the plug on the Division II season... For this group of kids to, in essence, put their lives on hold for a year to try and come back and have an opportunity is special.”
The Bearcats (8-1) go up against the Hornets’ (6-4) efficient passing game led by quarterback Braden Gleason. The Emporia State redshirt sophomore has thrown for an MIAA-best 26 touchdowns and 2,999 yards in his first season leading the offense.
“We have to disrupt routes and eliminate those quick passes so our defensive line can get involved in the game,” Northwest senior defensive back Drew Dostal said. “They’re a huge part of our game, and getting them involved always helps out.”
Northwest looks to counter Emporia State’s offense with one of the best defenses in the nation. The Bearcats rank second in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 9.3 points per game.
The Northwest defense hasn’t given up more than 19 points in a game all season long and hold opposing teams to a nation-best average of 38.4 yards rushing a game.
“I think it's clicking really well. I think the communication and everything getting everyone on the same page has been a lot better in the past handful of weeks. So just keeping that going would be huge going into the playoffs,” Dostal said.
The Northwest offense is coming off two straight weeks of eclipsing 600 yards of total offense. The Bearcats put up 648 yards in a 59-7 win at Northeastern State and followed it up with 606 yards of offense in a 66-13 trouncing of Nebraska-Kearney.
Wright said this go around, the Hornets’ defense will present a scheme the Bearcats haven’t seen this season yet.
“Defensively is an area I think that they’ve shown a marked improvement,” Wright said. “They’ve adopted that 3-3 — they morph themselves into a little bit of a 3-4 — but they’re playing that Iowa State defense. They’ve caused people problems this year, and they’re playing really well out of it and have a lot of confidence with it. It’s gonna be a test for our offense.”
With a victory over the Hornets, Northwest will claim its 31st MIAA regular season title in program history.
In search for their third-straight MIAA crown, the Bearcats look to clinch their first one outright since 2016. Wright calls the opportunity his “greatest joy.”
“It’s more about these guys and the accomplishments they set out for. They just kind of pull me along for the ride, so to speak,” Wright said. “They’ll hand the trophy to me first, but you’ll watch that I quickly hand it off to the people whose hands it really belongs in, and that’s our players, and particularly our senior class.”
Kickoff between Northwest and Emporia State is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.
